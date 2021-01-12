World / Americas

WATCH: What a Trump impeachment would mean for the US?

Retired US diplomat Brooks Spector talks to Business Day TV about Donald Trump’s possible impeachment

12 January 2021 - 07:41 Business Day TV
People wearing protective masks hold a US flag during the defend democracy rally in New York, the US, on January 7 2021, a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. Picture: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON
People wearing protective masks hold a US flag during the defend democracy rally in New York, the US, on January 7 2021, a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. Picture: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Democrats in the US Congress say outgoing US President Donald Trump should be held accountable for actions that led to the Capitol riot.

Business Day TV spoke to Brooks Spector, retired US diplomat in Africa and East Asia, to discuss what a Trump impeachment means for the US.

Retired US diplomat Brooks Spector talks to Business Day TV about Trump's possible impeachment and what this means for the US

