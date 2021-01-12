NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What a Trump impeachment would mean for the US?
Retired US diplomat Brooks Spector talks to Business Day TV about Donald Trump’s possible impeachment
12 January 2021 - 07:41
Democrats in the US Congress say outgoing US President Donald Trump should be held accountable for actions that led to the Capitol riot.
Business Day TV spoke to Brooks Spector, retired US diplomat in Africa and East Asia, to discuss what a Trump impeachment means for the US.
