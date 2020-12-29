World / Americas

Honduran activist killed in front of family

29 December 2020 - 08:57 Orfa Mejia
Picture: 123RF/RUSLAN OLINCHUK

Tegucigalpa — Masked men armed with guns and machetes killed a Honduran environmentalist activist in front of his family, police said, the latest in a string of such attacks in the Central American country.

Felix Vasquez, a defender of environmental and human rights, died on Saturday night after the attack in the village El Ocotal, in central Honduras. A law enforcement spokesperson said on Monday the killing was under investigation.

“Police authorities immediately decided to initiate a corresponding investigation. We hope to have an answer soon,” police official Kevin Hernandez told journalists.

Honduras is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for activists, with 14 land and environmental defenders killed last year, up from four people in 2018, according to data made available by advocacy group Global Witness.

Vasquez, a member of the indigenous Lenca community in the mountainous region near the border with El Salvador, had intended to run for Congress as a member of the opposition Libre party in 2021 elections.

He had filed complaints to national authorities starting in 2017 over alleged political persecution due to his work in environmental activism, according to the Coalition against Impunity, a non-government organisation.

“The state is directly responsible for his murder due to its omissions in the face of the serious risks of which it was duly aware,” the Coalition against Impunity said.

The Honduran government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Vasquez’s killing comes four years after the assassination of Lenca indigenous activist Berta Caceres, a veteran land rights defender who led a battle against a huge dam being built on ancestral lands before she was shot dead at her home.

Reuters

Biden will need to take new tack to revive Latin America relations

Policy change will be required to help deal with health and migration crises
3 weeks ago

Iota — most powerful hurricane in a record-setting season

Iota has slammed into Central America and is likely to trigger deadly mudslides and a humanitarian crisis
1 month ago

