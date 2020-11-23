World / Americas

Business leaders call on Trump to concede election and begin transition

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman says the election’s outcome is very certain

23 November 2020 - 23:40 Oshrat Carmiel
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

New York — Business leaders, including many in New York’s finance world, are urging President Donald Trump to acknowledge Joe Biden as the winner of the US election and start a transition process.

A total of 164 executives signed an open letter, released on Monday, demanding that the Trump administration affirm that Biden has won the election and issue the paperwork required for his team to begin a transition. Doing so would make money and resources available to the incoming administration.

“Every day that an orderly presidential transition process is delayed, our democracy grows weaker in the eyes of our own citizens and the nation’s stature on the global stage is diminished,” according to the letter. “Withholding resources and vital information from an incoming administration puts the public and economic health and security of America at risk.”

Among the 164  are Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon; BlackRock  CEO Larry Fink; Jon Gray, president of private equity firm Blackstone; and George H Walker, CEO of money manager Neuberger Berman. Peter Grauer, chair of Bloomberg, also signed the letter, which was reported earlier by the New York Times.

Business leaders are growing more concerned that a delayed transition could slow efforts to manage the coronavirus pandemic and roll out new vaccines, which are critical for New York City’s return to financial health. Midtown offices are still largely empty, and local businesses are suffering as employers keep their workers home indefinitely.

One of Trump’s highest-profile supporters on Wall Street, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, said on Monday that the election’s outcome was “very certain” and it was time for the president to move on from legal challenges to the vote. He isn’t listed among signers of the letter.

Before drafting of the letter, New York attorney-general Letitia James was asked to reach out to the city’s business leaders to discuss what might be done, according to the Times.

A group of Democratic state attorneys-general thought New York executives would “have influence in convincing Republicans around the country that this should be over, that the transition should be acknowledged, and that it was a frightening proposition that this would remain unresolved”, Kathryn Wylde, CEO of the Partnership for New York City, told the newspaper.

Bloomberg

Joe Biden names Antony Blinken to reshape US foreign policy

President-elect announces former secretary of state John Kerry, who helped broker the landmark Paris climate accord,  as special climate envoy
World
8 hours ago

John Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy, plans to lift US ambition significantly

Biden’s choice of Kerry fulfils promises to elevate the issue of global warming to the highest levels in White House, but some critics say it does ...
World
3 hours ago

G20 leaders pledge to help poorest nations in post-Covid world

US President Donald Trump addresses Group of 20 leaders briefly before going golfing
World
1 day ago

Meet the Republican voters who would go to war for Donald Trump

For some Americans, Trump not only won the election he’s the only person and true patriot they trust, with civil war not ‘off the table’
World
2 days ago

NEWS & OBSERVER: Slow rot of US public service

Denigration that has been continuing for decades has intensified sharply under Donald Trump
Opinion
13 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump campaign loses Pennsylvania election ...
World / Americas
2.
Joe Biden moves forward with cabinet as D-Day ...
World / Americas
3.
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective, ...
World
4.
Meet the Republican voters who would go to war ...
World / Americas
5.
How women in finance do not get promoted unless ...
World

Related Articles

Mitt Romney chides Trump’s efforts to overturn election

World / Americas

Trump fires US election cybersecurity chief who defended vote

World / Americas

China still wants to work with the US on climate change

World

Trump election fraud claims knocked down by Pennsylvania judge

World / Americas

Fed’s Robert Kaplan warns US economy could shrink again as Covid-19 surges

World / Americas

Trump orders drawdown of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.