World

China still wants to work with the US on climate change

Despite Donald Trump exiting the Paris agreement, China and the US maintained co-operation at local levels and through think-tanks and the private sector

19 November 2020 - 11:53 Dan Murtaugh
Picture: 123RF/ALPHA SPIRIT
Picture: 123RF/ALPHA SPIRIT

Singapore — China hasn’t given up on working with the US to fight climate change, even after the Trump administration exited the Paris climate pact, according to China’s former top climate envoy.

Co-operation between the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas (GHG) emitters is vital to stop global temperatures rising to dangerous levels, according to Xie Zhenhua, who was China’s top international climate negotiator for more than a decade starting in 2007.

Even after US President Donald Trump signaled an exit from the Paris agreement, China and the US maintained co-operation at local levels and through think-tanks and the private sector, Xie said in an interview for the New Economy Forum.

China’s biggest oil refiner also put its weight behind the climate fight, with chair Zhang Yuzhuo saying it plans to make green energy one of its core businesses as it rolls out refueling stations for cars powered by electricity and hydrogen.

Zhang also spoke at the New Economy Forum, which is organised by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

Beijing also took another stab at trying to make its currency more relevant in the global commodity markets it dominates, as the Shanghai International Energy Exchange rolled out a yuan-denominated copper derivative contract. Existing yuan-priced contracts — such as for iron ore and crude oil — have so far made limited progress in becoming international benchmarks.

Bloomberg

Iota — most powerful hurricane in a record-setting season

Iota has slammed into Central America and is likely to trigger deadly mudslides and a humanitarian crisis
World
2 days ago

France’s biggest glacier is on its last legs

La Mer de Glace has become a symbol of the rapid pace of global warming
World
2 days ago

Beating fossil fuels addiction will be easier than the numbers show

Misunderstanding energy measurement dramatically overplays the difficulty of meeting global clean-energy goals
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump election fraud claims knocked down by ...
World / Americas
2.
Ethiopia flexes economic muscles in Tigray region
World / Africa
3.
Zambia says it defaulted on purpose to ensure all ...
World / Africa
4.
Hopewell Chin’ono bail ruling set for Friday
World / Africa
5.
This is what Donald Trump has done in nearly four ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

On the day of a crucial presidential election, US quits Paris Climate Pact

World / Americas

Fashion heiress pushes for green innovation and wearing vintage

World

Top Hong Kong meteorologist quits, frustrated with its climate plans

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.