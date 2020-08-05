World / Americas

Democrats launch probe into Kodak’s $765m US government loan

05 August 2020 - 23:14 Jesse Westbrook
A worker cleans a Kodak booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, the US. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS
A worker cleans a Kodak booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, the US. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

Washington —  House Democrats have launched an investigation into Eastman Kodak’s $765m government loan and are seeking documents from a US agency involved in granting the proposed funding.

House financial services committee chair Maxine Waters is among Democrats who said they have  sought all communications about the loan from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The agency handles financing provided through the Defense Production Act, which is how Kodak would secure funding to make ingredients for generic drugs.

In a  letter to the DFC on Wednesday, the Democrats questioned why the agency would “support Kodak, an organisation that was on the brink of failure in 2012 and was unsuccessful in its previous foray into pharmaceutical manufacturing”.

The Kodak loan, announced July 28, has triggered no shortage of controversy. The former film company would be the first beneficiary of a Trump administration programme aimed at bolstering US drugmaking capabilities amid the coronavirus outbreak, despite its lack of a track record in pharmaceuticals.

Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren also called for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate possible insider trading and disclosure violations tied to Kodak’s announcement. Volume in the company’s shares soared July 27 and the stock rose about 20%.

In a Tuesday letter to the SEC, Warren said the rise could have been triggered by news sources in Rochester, New York — where Kodak is based — sharing information about the loan on Twitter. She questioned whether such news reports could have been prompted by a violation of what’s known as Regulation Full Disclosure, a rule that requires public companies to release material information to all investors at the same time.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the SEC is investigating the circumstances around Kodak’s announcement.

Kodak has said that it did not intend for news about the loan to be published ahead of the July 28 announcement and that it fully intends to co-operate with any government inquiries. The SEC declined to comment.

Bloomberg

THE GUARDIAN: Donald Trump is challenging democracy itself

Hong Kong leader postpones elections but in some ways the US president’s ploy is more sinister
Opinion
2 days ago

TikTok devotees up in arms and hashtags over US ban

President Donald Trump plans to ban the Chinese-owned video-sharing app but a Microsoft deal may save the day for it
Companies
1 day ago

WTO’s new head will face wreckage of Trump’s ‘America First’ onslaught

Eight candidates to be sifted through ‘confessionals’ from members
World
2 days ago

Warning that China will not stand for ‘smash and grab’ by US

State mouthpiece says Microsoft acquisition of TikTok’s US operations will not be accepted
Companies
1 day ago

DESNÉ MASIE: Big Tech earnings reinforce market dominance concerns

The likes of Facebook and Amazon should be worried as pressure mounts over anti-competitive behaviour
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa blames woes on US ‘thugs’
World / Africa
2.
Beirut blast kills nearly 80 and injures ...
World / Middle East
3.
Zimbabwean Lives Matter movement grows with ...
World / Africa
4.
US freezes assets of adviser to Emmerson ...
World / Africa
5.
Where in the world is former Spanish king Juan ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.