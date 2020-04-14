World / Americas

Obama endorses friend and former VP Joe Biden for president

Without mentioning Trump by name, Barack Obama said Americans need to unite against politics of ‘self-dealing and just plain meanness’

14 April 2020 - 19:02 Jennifer Epstein and Tyler Pager
Former US vice-president Joe Biden and president Barack Obama in 2017. Picture: AFP/NICHOLAS KAMM
Former US vice-president Joe Biden and president Barack Obama in 2017. Picture: AFP/NICHOLAS KAMM

Washington — Former US president Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday in a 12-minute video describing his close partnership with his former vice-president and urging Americans opposed to President Donald Trump to join together in a “great awakening” against him.

“Choosing Joe to be my vice-president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now,” Obama said, speaking directly to the camera.

Much of Obama’s statement is focused on winning over left-leaning voters who may be cool to Biden’s candidacy, with praise of Bernie Sanders, who exited the race last week, and an allusion to Elizabeth Warren’s promise of “structural change”.

He cast the general election as a binary choice between Biden and Trump, making several veiled references to some of the differences between the two candidates’ approach to governing and their personal backgrounds.

“Elections matter,” he said. “Right now, we need Americans of goodwill to unite in a great awakening against a politics that too often has been characterised by corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance, and just plain meanness. And to change that, we need Americans of all political stripes to get involved in our politics and our public life like never before.”

Obama’s endorsement was expected now, just as the general election against Trump begins. He’d long made clear that he would wait for Democrat voters to choose their nominee before getting involved in the race. Biden didn’t wait for the endorsement, however, to capitalise on their relationship. From his campaign launch a year ago onward, the legacy of his eight years in the White House with Obama was at the core of his case.

Obama’s announcement comes a day after Sanders, Biden’s final opponent for the nomination, endorsed him and urged Democrats, independents and “some Republicans” to unite around Biden to defeat Trump.

Obama’s endorsement means that he and former first lady Michelle Obama, the two most popular figures in the Democrat Party, can begin to campaign — and raise money — for Biden. While Biden’s campaign had hoped to hold huge rallies to roll out the support of the Obamas, it is settling for a digital rollout during coronavirus-related social-distancing.

Obama remained publicly neutral throughout the primary race, but he offered to share advice and speak privately with any Democrat candidate. Most candidates took him up on the offer. But as the race narrowed, Obama spoke more frequently with Biden, including congratulating him for his victory in South Carolina, and he spoke a number of times with Sanders as he was contemplating the end of his campaign.

The Trump campaign dismissed the big-name endorsement, saying Biden would “embarrass” his former boss.

“Barack Obama spent much of the past five years urging Joe Biden not to run for president out of fear that he would embarrass himself. Now that Biden is the only candidate left in the Democrat field, Obama has no other choice but to support him,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

Obama and Biden remain close friends, a bond that deepened when Biden was grieving over the death of his son Beau in 2015. Their partnership in the White House — in which Biden was given a broad portfolio — is also the model Biden has been contemplating as he begins the process of selecting his own running mate.

Bloomberg

Two schools of thought on Trump’s re-election chances

Some blame the incumbent US president, regardless of the disaster of their affiliation; others dig deeper into their partisan roots
World
8 hours ago

Bernie Sanders ends 2020 US presidential campaign

The move makes former vice-president Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to face Donald Trump in the November 3 election
World
6 days ago

US jobless claims at nearly 10-million in two weeks

A record 6.65-million people filed jobless claims in the week ended March 28, worse than the most dire estimate in Bloomberg’s survey of economists
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
'The Big Short’ investor Burry says lockdowns are ...
World
2.
China is not breaking down the door to offer ...
World / Africa
3.
US mulls opening the economy amid signs that the ...
World / Americas
4.
Two schools of thought on Trump’s re-election ...
World / Americas
5.
UK finance minister warns economy could shrink up ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Bernie Sanders ‘reassessing campaign’ after latest losses to rival Joe Biden

World / Americas

Bernie Sanders defies calls to drop out Democratic primary race

World / Americas

Joe Biden extends lead in Democratic presidential race

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.