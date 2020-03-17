It takes two to tango — and pick up the corona

Buenos Aires — If it takes two to tango, then the national dance of Argentina may come up one short in the age of coronavirus. Tango classes, shows and milongas — traditional tango gatherings — have been suspended in the capital Buenos Aires for at least 15 days as the dance community follows the government’s lead in banning public events.

That is hard to take for many in the tango capital of the world and a country where tactile greetings, sharing gourds of “mate” herbal tea, and gathering around the “asado” barbecue grill are key parts of the social fabric.

“The hugs, the kissing, the mate and the tango — all of our traditional culture is compromised,” tango dancer and instructor Alejandro Ferreyra said. “We have to change our way of thinking for a while ... There are a lot of older people dancing tango in the milongas and taking lessons, and they are the risk population.”

South America, mostly in the southern hemisphere and at the tail end of its summer, is behind the curve of the northern hemisphere in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. But authorities are not taking any chances. Argentina, which has had 65 coronavirus cases and two deaths so far, has shut its borders, closed schools, and banned large events to stem the spread of the virus that has infected more than 169,000 people globally, put countries in lockdown, and hammered markets.

The tango suspension threatens the most famous symbol of Argentina’s romantic culture. Danced on street corners, plazas and theatres, tango usually attracts droves of visitors to Buenos Aires looking to catch a glimpse, or try it for themselves. People of all ages dance to the passionate tango music at the city’s milongas, holding each other closely, often cheek to cheek.

In a new era of social distancing, President Alberto Fernandez has cautioned Argentinians against getting too close, however. “We are a warm society, which hugs and kisses,” the president wrote on Twitter, adding that people needed to show their affection in a “nonphysical” way — “at least for a time”.