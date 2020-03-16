The SA Football Association (Safa)‚ Cricket SA‚ Athletics SA‚ Tennis SA‚ Boxing SA‚ Netball SA and the Sunshine Tour have suspended activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national emergency in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus that has so far killed 6‚500 globally.

Safa‚ Cricket SA‚ Athletics SA‚ Tennis SA‚ Boxing SA and golf’s Sunshine Tour on Monday suspended their activities with immediate effect to bring sports in the country to a grinding halt.

Safa acting CEO Gay Mokoena said the association has advised the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to suspend the Premiership and first division GladAfrica Championship.

But‚ he said‚ Safa will respect the PSL’s decision to suspend matches for the coming week pending the meeting of the league’s board of governors on Thursday. The league is seeking clarification from the government on Ramaphosa’s prohibition of gatherings of more than 100 people‚ regarding closed-doors matches.

In a statement‚ Mokoena said: “This measure has a direct impact on all our football activities‚ particularly matches as most if not all our matches are attended by more than 100 people. Some of the football authorities elsewhere in the world have taken measures such as playing matches in ‘empty’ stadiums. This response has not proven to be effective in minimising the spread of the virus.”