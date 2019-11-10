US firefighters are burning out as climate change fans the flames

Geyserville — Firefighter Joe Stewart steered his pickup truck through the redwood trees, pointing out charred remains of homes, barns and hunting cabins amid the blackened tree trunks and ashen soil of the latest wildfire.

With worsening waves of fires ravaging northern California, the loss of just hundreds of homes has come to signal success, he said.

The latest fire to scorch the area — the Kincade blaze in Sonoma County’s tourist-draw wine country, put to rest just days ago — burned nearly 32,400ha and destroyed more than 370 structures.

Several other fires burned to the south and to the north over the same period — and the Kincade blaze came just two years after a nearby spate of wind-driven wildfires north of the San Francisco Bay area killed 43 people.

Last year, 85 people died in another fire that swept into the northern California town of Paradise.

The persistent fires are dramatically shifting firefighters’ views of what’s possible in fighting them, said Stewart, a fire department captain in Geyserville, a tiny town at the edge of the grassy hills, redwood forests and vineyards where the blazes roared.

“We keep having these intense fires that are supposed to be once-in-a-lifetime fires, and now we’ve had five of them in the last couple of years,” he said. “You have 200 homes destroyed. Five years ago, that would have been crazy. Losing 200 now was a win. It was a victory that no-one died. It affects what we define as a success. The next fire we might lose 500 homes and still say it’s a victory.”

Firefighters say drier conditions — which scientists attribute to climate shifts — are bringing longer and more intense fire seasons, driven in part by more flammable vegetation and hotter winds.

Extreme weather and climate-linked disasters — including October’s California wildfires — have cost more than $1bn in damage this year in the US, nearly double the average between 1980 and 2018, according to the National Centres for Environmental Information.

The increase in fires prompted 10% of insurers to refuse to renew policies in wildfire-prone areas in California in 2018, according to the state separtment of insurance.

“It’s like it’s just going to happen. There’s nothing we can do about it. Mother Nature is going to win every single time,” said Bud Pochini, a volunteer firefighter in nearby Knights Valley. He lost his own home in a 2017 fire. “I don’t know if the anxiety can get worse. I’m up about 5kg [in body weight] right now from the beginning of this fire because I eat. That’s my coping mechanism.”

Growing stress

A study published in May found nearly half of US firefighters are likely to be experiencing burnout and related health problems such as sleep troubles, emotional fatigue and exhaustion.

The researchers questioned more than 6,300 firefighters at 66 fire departments in the study, published in the Journal of Sleep Research.