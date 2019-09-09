Trump insists Air Force use of his Scotland resort ‘nothing to do with me’

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Monday denied anything improper in the use by military personnel and Vice-President Mike Pence of his luxury golf resorts while on official travel abroad.

The Air Force announced a review following an uproar over the revelation that the crew of a C-17 transport plane stayed at the Trump Turnberry in Scotland during a layover between Kuwait and Alaska.

Similar questions have been raised over the ethics of Pence and his entourage staying at the Trump family’s Doonbeg golf resort in Ireland in September while on an official visit to the country.

Trump, who has raised eyebrows by integrating his family business empire’s golf courses into his own presidential schedule, said that government officials’ use of his properties was a coincidence.

“NOTHING TO DO WITH ME,” he tweeted about the Air Force use of Turnberry, although he added that the officers “have good taste!”