US sanctions Chinese state-run oil buyer over alleged Iran violations

Washington — The US has sanctioned the China’s state-run energy company Zhuhai Zhenrong for allegedly violating restrictions imposed on Iran’s oil sector, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in a speech on Monday.

“We’ve said that we will sanction any sanctionable behaviour, and we mean it,” Pompeo said in Florida.

The move comes amid increased tensions between Iran and the West as well as between the US and China, which have restarted major trade talks.

The Trump’s administration has stepped up its sanctions against Iran after breaking from the nuclear pact brokered between Tehran and other Western nations under the previous Democratic administration of president Barack Obama.

China’s embassy in Washington rejected Pompeo’s announcement.

“China firmly opposes the US imposition of unilateral sanctions and so-called ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ on China and other countries invoking its domestic law,” a spokesperson said by e-mail.

“We urge the US to immediately correct its wrongdoing and earnestly respect other parties’ legal rights and interests.”

Zhuhai Zhenrong, which specialises mainly in buying Iranian oil and is based in Beijing, was previously sanctioned in 2012 by the Obama administration over its dealings with Iran.

The company is now a subsidiary of Macau-based, state-controlled conglomerate Nam Kwong Group.

It is largely disconnected from the Chinese financial system, which limits the “contagion” of the sanctions from other entities and banking systems, analysts at ClearView Energy Partners said. But Washington’s move is another shot across the bow that reflects the seriousness of the Trump administration’s stance on Iran.