World / Americas

US producer prices post another solid rise

Trade tension, slowing growth and drop in hiring fuel market expectations of two rate cuts by year's end

11 June 2019 - 17:50 Patricia Mutikani
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Washington – US producer prices rose solidly in May for a second  month running, boosted by a surge in the cost of hotel accommodation and gains in a range of other services, pointing to a steady pickup in underlying inflation pressures.

The labour department said on Tuesday that producer prices excluding food, energy and trade services rose 0.4% last month, matching April’s gain. The core producer price index (PPI) rose 2.3% in the 12 months through May after rising 2.2% in April.

Weaker energy and food prices, however, partially offset the increase in services last month. That led to the producer price index for final demand to edge up 0.1% in May after gaining 0.2% in April. In the 12 months to end-May, the PPI climbed 1.8%, slowing from April’s 2.2% advance.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would nudge up 0.1% in May and rise 2.0% year on year.

The steady rise in underlying producer prices probably supports the Federal Reserve’s view that the weak inflation readings are probably transitory.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the core personal consumption expenditures price index, rose 1.6% in the year to April after gaining 1.5% in March.

Mounting trade tension, slowing growth and a sharp fall in hiring in May led financial markets to price in at least two US Fed interest-rate cuts by year's end. 

Fed chair Jerome Powell said last week that the US central bank was closely monitoring the economic implications of trade tension and would “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion”. Fed policymakers are expected to keep rates unchanged at their June 18-19 meeting.

In May, wholesale energy prices fell 1.0% in May after rising 1.8% in the prior month. Goods prices slipped 0.2% last month after gaining 0.3% in April.

Wholesale food prices dropped 0.3% in May. Core goods prices were unchanged for a second straight month. Prices for hotel accommodation surged 10.1% in May, the most since April 2009. That accounted for nearly 80% of the increase in services prices last month. Services prices rose 0.3% after gaining 0.1% in April.

The cost of healthcare services rose 0.2% last month after increasing 0.3% in April. Those healthcare costs feed into the core PCE price index. There were also increases in prices for passenger transportation and portfolio management.

Reuters

Most read

1.
Russian court orders Baring Vostok to give up ...
World / Europe
2.
Iran frees US resident Nizar Zakka in possible ...
World
3.
US producer prices post another solid rise
World / Americas
4.
France commits to ban on fossil-fuel power by 2040
World / Europe

Related Articles

UK economy shrinks in April as car plants close on Brexit expectation

World / Europe

5G rollout frustrated by US tech companies limiting staff access to Huawei

Companies

US moves to use only locally produced uranium

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.