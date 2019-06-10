UK economy shrinks in April as car plants close on Brexit expectation

London — Britain’s economy contracted sharply in April after the biggest decline in car production since records began, as manufacturers were unable to reverse closures planned for Britain’s expected departure from the EU.

Early in 2019, many motor manufacturers had announced temporary shutdowns in Britain for April, anticipating trade disruption around the time Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29. In the event, Prime Minister Theresa May delayed departure with just days to go and subsequently set a new date of October 31, but that was too late for businesses to change their plans.

Britain’s economy overall contracted by 0.4% in April after a 0.1% decline in March, the office for national statistics said on Monday, a bigger drop than any economist had forecast in a Reuters poll last week. Growth in the three months to April slowed to 0.3% from 0.5% in the first quarter of 2019, also a sharper deceleration than most economists had expected.

Annual growth slowed to 1.3%. But this masked a far bigger effect for manufacturing, which shrank by 3.9% for the month in April, the biggest fall since June 2002. Car production in April fell 24% on the month, the biggest drop since records began in 1995, and the broader category of “transport equipment” showed its largest drop since 1974.