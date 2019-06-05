Mexican officials hope to avert US tariffs in last-ditch talks

Washington — Mexican officials will seek to persuade the White House in talks hosted by US vice-president Mike Pence that their government has done enough to stem immigration and avoid looming tariffs.

US authorities at the southern border with Mexico have become overwhelmed in recent years by an increase in mostly Central American families and unaccompanied minors seeking asylum to escape violence back home.

Frustrated by the lack of progress on a signature issue from his 2016 presidential election campaign, President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced last week he would impose 5% tariffs on all imports from Mexico, rising to as much as 25% later in the year, unless Mexico took a harder line.

Trump, who was in Britain to commemorate the anniversary of the D-Day landings on Wednesday, said in London on Tuesday it was “likely” that the first wave of tariffs, set for next week, would go ahead.

He has faced pushback from his own Republican party over the tariffs, with many legislators concerned about their potential effect on cross-border trade and on US businesses and consumers.

They warned the White House not to count on the same level of support it received earlier in 2019, when Trump declared a national emergency to divert funds to build barriers at the border.

“We’re not real fond of tariffs, so don’t assume you can have the exact same level of support. That was my basic message,” senator Ron Johnson told reporters after a meeting between legislators and White House officials on Tuesday.

The tariff threat has also raised questions over the future of a three-way deal with Canada to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, concluded after a year of negotiations.

Pence is the Trump administration’s point person for getting Congress to approve the new deal, which he has pledged will happen in 2019.

Mexican foreign secretary Marcelo Ebrard was due to attend the talks in Washington. Ebrard has said the threatened tariffs would be devastating to Mexico’s economy and would not stop the waves of migrants from crossing the southern US border.

The Mexican delegation is expected to try to show the White House that authorities are taking steps to stem the flow of migrants, with Mexico detaining double the number each day than it was a year ago.

But leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has repeatedly said he wants to persuade Washington to help by tackling the causes of migration by investing in Central America to create jobs and speed up economic development.

