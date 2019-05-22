Angry Trump blasts Pelosi over accusations of a ‘cover-up’

Washington — US President Donald Trump fired back on Wednesday at US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s accusation that he is engaged in a cover-up over the Mueller Russia investigation, saying at a hastily arranged White House appearance, “I don’t do cover-ups.”

As Democrats in Congress debate impeaching Trump, Pelosi told reporters after a meeting of House Democrats and about an hour before a White House meeting with Trump, that, “No one is above the law, including the president of the US. And we believe the president of the US is engaged in a cover-up.”

Visibly angered by Pelosi’s remarks, Trump also said he would not work with Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, on a major infrastructure proposal because of “phony” investigations they are pursuing in Congress.

Pelosi and other congressional leaders met briefly with Trump just before his appearance before reporters to talk about a potential bipartisan infrastructure development plan, although a firm proposal for funding any such effort has yet to emerge. The meeting lasted only a few minutes.

The Republican president added that he was upset that Democratic law makers discussed the possibility of impeaching him before the White House meeting on infrastructure.

Trump repeated his previous rhetoric about special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russia’s interference in Trump’s favour in the 2016 US presidential election and whether Trump impeded Mueller’s inquiry. “No collusion, no obstruction, no nothing,” Trump said. “This whole thing was a take-down attempt at the president of the US [sic].”

Regarding the infrastructure meeting, Trump said, “I walked into the room and I told Senator [Chuck] Schumer, speaker Pelosi, I want to do infrastructure. I want to do it more than you want to do it. I’d be really good at that — that’s what I do. But you know what? You can’t do it under these circumstances. So get these phony investigations over with.”

Afterwards, at a press conference with Senate Democratic leader Schumer, Pelosi told reporters that Trump may have lacked the confidence to work with Democrats on infrastructure. She also said she prays for Trump.

“For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part, that he really couldn't ... match the greatness of the challenge that we have,” Pelosi told reporters. “He just took a pass. I pray for the president of the US, and I pray for the United States of America.”