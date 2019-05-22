Angry Trump blasts Pelosi over accusations of a ‘cover-up’
A bipartisan meeting about infrastructure ended quickly with Trump telling reporters he won't work with Democrats due to their ‘phony’ investigations
Washington — US President Donald Trump fired back on Wednesday at US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s accusation that he is engaged in a cover-up over the Mueller Russia investigation, saying at a hastily arranged White House appearance, “I don’t do cover-ups.”
As Democrats in Congress debate impeaching Trump, Pelosi told reporters after a meeting of House Democrats and about an hour before a White House meeting with Trump, that, “No one is above the law, including the president of the US. And we believe the president of the US is engaged in a cover-up.”
Visibly angered by Pelosi’s remarks, Trump also said he would not work with Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, on a major infrastructure proposal because of “phony” investigations they are pursuing in Congress.
Pelosi and other congressional leaders met briefly with Trump just before his appearance before reporters to talk about a potential bipartisan infrastructure development plan, although a firm proposal for funding any such effort has yet to emerge. The meeting lasted only a few minutes.
The Republican president added that he was upset that Democratic law makers discussed the possibility of impeaching him before the White House meeting on infrastructure.
Trump repeated his previous rhetoric about special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russia’s interference in Trump’s favour in the 2016 US presidential election and whether Trump impeded Mueller’s inquiry. “No collusion, no obstruction, no nothing,” Trump said. “This whole thing was a take-down attempt at the president of the US [sic].”
Regarding the infrastructure meeting, Trump said, “I walked into the room and I told Senator [Chuck] Schumer, speaker Pelosi, I want to do infrastructure. I want to do it more than you want to do it. I’d be really good at that — that’s what I do. But you know what? You can’t do it under these circumstances. So get these phony investigations over with.”
Afterwards, at a press conference with Senate Democratic leader Schumer, Pelosi told reporters that Trump may have lacked the confidence to work with Democrats on infrastructure. She also said she prays for Trump.
“For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part, that he really couldn't ... match the greatness of the challenge that we have,” Pelosi told reporters. “He just took a pass. I pray for the president of the US, and I pray for the United States of America.”
Impeachment demands have mounted since former White House counsel Don McGahn ignored a subpoena from the House judiciary committee
Schumer said watching what happened at the meeting between the president and Democratic law makers “would make your jaw drop”. He said that when Trump was asked how he would pay for an infrastructure plan, “he had to run away”.
The president is stonewalling multiple congressional investigations by ignoring subpoenas, refusing to allow current and former advisers to testify, and not handing over documents, steps that have aggravated a confrontation with Congress.
Trump and Democrats, who control the House, are engaged in a high-stakes power struggle over their ability to investigate him, with the president increasingly asserting that his advisers need not respond to law makers’ inquiries.
Their probes range from whether Trump obstructed justice during special counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russian meddling in Trump’s favor in the 2016 presidential election, to his personal finances and businesses.
As the confrontation has escalated, Pelosi and other senior House leaders have been trying to tamp down demands from more junior Democratic law makers to kick off impeachment proceedings, urging them to give court enforcement actions time to progress.
The Democratic House intelligence committee chair has agreed to hold off enforcing a subpoena against US attorney-general William Barr after the justice department said it would turn over materials relating to Mueller’s probe. The decision ended a stand-off between the committee and the justice department for access to counterintelligence reports generated by Mueller.
“The department of justice ... this week, will begin turning over to the committee 12 categories of counterintelligence and foreign intelligence materials,” committee chair Adam Schiff said in a statement on Wednesday.
Several House Democrats left Wednesday morning’s meeting telling reporters that Schiff’s deal might cool some of the passion for immediately moving towards impeachment. But impeachment demands have mounted since former White House counsel Don McGahn ignored a subpoena from the House judiciary committee on Tuesday to appear before it and testify.
Democratic representative Gerry Connolly told reporters that Pelosi was working to balance the demands of Democrats in the House, but he added, “I am increasingly concerned that this president has committed impeachable offences.”
Democratic representative Bill Pascrell, a member of the House ways and means committee that is demanding Trump’s tax returns, said he agrees with Pelosi and most committee chairs on not jumping to impeachment now.
Pascrell has been a Pelosi critic, but he said, “On this one I think she’s absolutely correct; the methodical approach.”
Reuters