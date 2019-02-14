Former US Air Force officer faces spying charge after defecting to Iran

US officials also imposed sanctions on an Iranian firm, Net Peygard Samavat Company, it said conducted the hacking operation, and Iranian events company, New Horizon Organisation, which it said works to recruit foreign attendees.

Witt faces two counts of delivering military information to a foreign government and one count of conspiracy.

According to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday, Witt served as a counterintelligence officer in the Air Force from 1997 to 2008 and worked as a contractor for two years thereafter.

During that time, she was granted high-level security clearances, learned Farsi at a US military language school and was deployed overseas for counterintelligence missions in the Middle East.

Witt appears to have turned against the US sometime before February 2012, when she travelled to Iran to attend a New Horizon conference that featured anti-US propaganda.

When warned by the FBI on that trip that Iranian intelligence services were trying to recruit her, Witt allegedly promised she would not talk about her counterintelligence work if she returned to Iran.

Anti-American propaganda

But later that year, she helped an unnamed Iranian-American official produce an anti-American propaganda film. “I am endeavouring to put the training I received to good use instead of evil,” she told that person in an e-mail.

In February 2013, Witt returned to Iran for another New Horizon conference and told officials there she wanted to emigrate.

She faced resistance for months.

“I just hope I have better luck with Russia at this point,” Witt wrote to her Iranian-American contact in July. “I am starting to get frustrated at the level of Iranian suspicion.”

She successfully defected in August 2013, after providing a CV and “conversion narrative” to her contact. “I’m signing off and heading out! Coming home,” she wrote as she was about to board her flight from Dubai to Tehran.