Donald Trump ally Roger Stone arrested
Stone was arrested on seven counts, including false statements and witness tampering
25 January 2019 - 13:52
Washington — Roger Stone, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has been arrested and charged with seven counts, according to a grand jury indictment that was made public by US special counsel Robert Mueller's office on Friday.
Stone, who was indicted in Florida on Thursday, faces one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of making false statements and one count of witness tampering, according to the Special Counsel's Office.
Reuters