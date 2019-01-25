World / Americas

Donald Trump ally Roger Stone arrested

Stone was arrested on seven counts, including false statements and witness tampering

25 January 2019 - 13:52 Susan Heavey
Political strategist Roger Stone pauses while speaking at the American Priority Conference, December 6 2018 in Washington, DC. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ANDREW ANGERER
Political strategist Roger Stone pauses while speaking at the American Priority Conference, December 6 2018 in Washington, DC. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ANDREW ANGERER

Washington — Roger Stone, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has been arrested and charged with seven counts, according to a grand jury indictment that was made public by US special counsel Robert Mueller's office on Friday.

Stone, who was indicted in Florida on Thursday, faces one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of making false statements and one count of witness tampering, according to the Special Counsel's Office.

Reuters

