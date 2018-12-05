Trump hints at possible extension of trade war truce with China

The threat of an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies has loomed large over financial markets and the global economy for much of the year, and investors initially greeted the ceasefire agreed by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the weekend with relief.

However, following Monday’s rally, markets on Tuesday sold off as doubts over what could realistically get accomplished in the tight negotiating window added to concerns about fading global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 3% , the S&P 500 lost 3.2% and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.8% .

The Republican president appeared to address one of the concerns by indicating he would not be opposed to extending the 90-day truce. “The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina,” Trump tweeted.

Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin acknowledged investors’ doubts over the talks’ outcome.

“The market is trying to figure out: ‘Is there going to be a real deal at the end of 90 days or not?’” Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal .

Still, the meeting in Buenos Aires marked significant progress, he said, describing upcoming negotiations as historically significant because both leaders had agreed to delve into several specific issues.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News: “We have 90 days to see progress on that and I think it is premature for people to lose faith in that process.”

He said the Chinese delegation to the G20 summit went to Panama after Buenos Aires and haven’t returned to China. “Let’s give this some time.”

Trump and Xi said they would hold off on imposing additional tariffs for 90 days starting on December 1 while they sought to resolve their trade disputes that have seen the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods disrupted by tariffs.

Trump has said China is supposed to start buying agricultural products immediately and cut its 40% tariffs on US car imports.

While Trump hailed the agreement with Xi “an incredible deal”, a lack of detail from the Chinese side has left investors and analysts wondering if Trump’s exuberance is warranted.

“It doesn’t seem like anything was actually agreed to at the dinner and White House officials are contorting themselves into pretzels to reconcile Trump’s tweets [which seem if not completely fabricated then grossly exaggerated] with reality,” JPMorgan Chase said in a trading note.