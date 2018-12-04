Markets

US-China trade-war truce offers hope to JSE stocks

04 December 2018 - 05:10 Nick Hedley and Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/BLUEBAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUEBAY

Sasol and Naspers were the biggest beneficiaries of the JSE’s rally on Monday, with their combined market value jumping R72bn — more than Aspen’s current valuation — as hopes of a truce in the trade dispute between China and the US lifted stock markets across the world.

The prospect of detente between the US and China sent commodities surging, with a 5% rise in the oil price boosting Sasol, the sixth most valuable company in the local bourse, by 6.82% to R434, its biggest jump since January 2016.

Naspers, Africa’s most valuable public company, jumped 4.54% to close at R2,888.51 a share, after losing 2.02% on Friday when it released interim results that fell short of forecasts.

In currency markets, the rand gained 1.2% to R13.7038/$, adding to a jump of almost 7% in November, which was the biggest in 2018 so far. Emerging markets have also been supported by speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of US rate increases.

The prospects of a full-blown trade war between China and the US that would slow the global economy has been one of the biggest drags on emerging-market assets in 2018.

The rand dropped 1.5% on Friday, ahead of the G-20 meeting in Argentina, and the rally reflected relief that the gathering did not end with an escalation in the China-US dispute.

Naspers, which accounts for about a fifth of the all share index, tracked gains in its main asset, Chinese internet behemoth Tencent, in which it holds a 31.2% stake. That share closed 4.1% up in Hong Kong.

Major European and Asian stocks were all up more than 1%, while the all share added 2.72%, its best performance since October.

Naspers, which reached an all-time high of more than R4,000 in November 2017, could rebound further if the world’s two largest economies make more progress in defusing trade tensions, said Ernesto Gruhn, technical analyst at Momentum Securities.

“A move back beyond R3,650 is a realistic outcome should the US abstain from the suggested additional tariff hikes and ‘walk back’ the current tariffs which are in place,” Gruhn said.

Analysts said that the relief rally in equity markets was somewhat larger than expected, as the truce between the two countries might only be temporary. China has promised to increase the amount of goods it imports from the US, while the latter has pledged not to levy further tariffs.

Some of the thorniest outstanding issues, however, have not been addressed, such as those on intellectual property protection and forced technology transfers.

“If there is further progression over trade tensions between the US and China, then this has the potential to create a heavy market rally before trading wraps up for 2018,” said FXTM head of global markets strategy Jameel Ahmad.

Oil surged 4.28% to R61.62 a barrel shortly after the JSE closed on Monday, but motorists could still get further price cuts, with the rand price 34% lower than its October peak.

 

Are the rand & markets at an inflection point?

If Jerome Powell stands pat, things will look up. If, however, US rate hikes continue, expect a bumpy ride, writes Nigel Dunn
Companies
21 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE surges 3% led by Sasol and Naspers

Global markets have cheered reduced tension between the US and China, while oil rebounded about 5% after its worst month in a decade
Markets
13 hours ago

China to cut tariffs on US-made vehicles after trade-war truce, says Trump

Chinese stocks rise on agreement to halt tariff escalation and hold more talks on contentious issues
World
13 hours ago

China and US hail trade truce but key obstacles remain

White House to delay planned increase of US tariffs on Chinese goods, while China pledges to take in more US imports
World
1 day ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Eskom battles forces of darkness without proper support from the state

Considering what is at stake — the potential collapse of the whole economy — the government has been lax in its approach to Eskom
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom moves to stage 2 load shedding

The power utility said load shedding was likely to continue until 10pm
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE surges 3% led by Sasol and ...
Markets
2.
Rand firmer as good news stacks up
Markets
3.
Oil climbs as investors digest Qatar’s plan to ...
Markets
4.
US-China trade-war truce offers hope to JSE stocks
Markets
5.
Market data - December 3 2018
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.