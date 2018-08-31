US and Canada talks about Nafta take positive tone

Talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) are edging towards their next deadline with signs of optimism from President Donald Trump, as the US and Canada push to resolve enough differences to trigger a countdown to sign a new deal.

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled on Wednesday an accord could be reached.

"We’re doing really well," Trump told reporters at the White House. "They want to be part of the deal. And we gave ’til Friday and I think we’re probably on track."

Trudeau acknowledged the Friday deadline cited by Trump and said they were pushing towards it but will only sign the "right deal."

The tone sounded more positive than a Monday news conference at the White House, where Trump called outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on speakerphone to announce a two-country deal to redo Nafta. He urged Canada to take it or leave it and threatened to apply new tariffs on Canadian automotive exports otherwise.

Ministers Meet

The talks are being held in Washington, led by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland.

The pair resumed negotiations on Thursday after lower-level officials worked late into the night, Freeland told reporters, adding that officials still have a lot of work to do in a short amount of time.

"This is a very, very intense set of conversations and I continue to feel that there is a lot of goodwill on all sides," Freeland said. Trudeau will brief provincial premiers on Thursday.

The US stressed Friday’s deadline in its meetings with the Canadians, US officials familiar with the talks said after the first session on Tuesday.

However, Trudeau did express caution. "We’re seeing if we can get to the right place by Friday," he said on Wednesday.

"We’re going to be thoughtful, constructive, creative around the table, but we are going to ensure that whatever deal gets agreed to is the right deal for Canada and the right deal for Canadians."

The US is pressuring Canada to strike a deal so the Trump administration can inform Congress that it intends to sign a new trade pact to replace Nafta.

