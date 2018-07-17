Cholesterol drugs could soon be available in the US without having to see a doctor

Americans may soon be able to get cholesterol-lowering medications and other widely used prescription drugs without seeing a doctor, a first step in what could amount to sweeping changes to how patients access treatments for chronic conditions.

In a draft guideline on Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) outlined how such a status, which the agency said could help lower healthcare costs, would work. Patients could answer questions on a cellphone app to help determine whether they should be able to access a medication without a prescription.

"Our hope is that the steps we’re taking to advance this new, more modern framework will contribute to lower costs for our healthcare system overall and provide greater efficiency and empowerment for consumers by increasing the availability of certain products that would otherwise be available only by prescription," FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

The proposal is meant to help companies start thinking about how they might seek approval for such drug sales. A new FDA regulation that would make the pathway official is expected in 2019. The move isn’t expected to lower the bar for shifting prescription drugs to over-the-counter status, Gottlieb said.