Democrats make hay, Melania Trump weighs in as outrage over child migrants grows

McAllen — Democrats escalated their attacks on President Donald Trump’s policy of separating immigrant children from parents who illegally cross the Mexican border, as public outrage over the practice balloons into an election-year headache for Republicans.

As controversy rages over the separations, first lady Melania Trump, in a rare foray into policy matters, said on Sunday through a spokeswoman that the US must be a country that "governs with heart".

And Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen took to Twitter in an attempt to clarify the policy.

Several Democrats, including some seen as 2020 presidential candidates, travelled to McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley area in Texas on Sunday to meet with US border authorities and tour a former Walmart store that has been converted into a detention centre for nearly 1,500 immigrant boys.

The McAllen delegation was led by Senators Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Separately, Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who’s challenging Republican Senator Ted Cruz in November, planned to visit a new facility opened near El Paso he described as a "tent city".

‘Child abuse’

Julian Castro, the former San Antonio mayor who served as Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama administration, joined protesters outside a border patrol processing centre in McAllen, where temperatures hit 36°C.

"It amounts essentially to state-sponsored child abuse that is traumatising young children by taking them away from their parents, not letting them know when they’re going to see their parents again, keeping them in conditions that we wouldn’t want any of our children in," said Castro, regarded as a potential 2020 presidential candidate.

Trump has refused to accept responsibility for the family separation policy, which administration officials say is intended to deter undocumented immigrants from making the trek to the US border with their children.