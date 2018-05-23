World / Americas

G-7, EU and Lima group reject Nicolás Maduro’s Venezuela election win

International groups refuse to recognise Maduro’s win, saying the election failed to meet accepted standards, and call for a new vote

23 May 2018 - 17:43 Agency Staff
Venezuela's re-elected President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he leaves after receiving a certificate confirming him as winner of Sunday's election, at the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Ottawa— On Wednesday, the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialised nations rejected Venezuela’s presidential election outcome, saying Nicolás Maduro’s win lacks "legitimacy and credibility" and calling for a new vote.

In a joint statement, the G-7 leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US, along with the EU, said they "are united in rejecting the electoral process" that led to the May 20 ballot.

"By failing to meet accepted international standards and not securing the basic guarantees for an inclusive, fair and democratic process, this election and its outcome lack legitimacy and credibility," they said. "We therefore denounce the Venezuelan presidential election, and its result, as it is not representative of the democratic will of the citizens of Venezuela."

The election was widely condemned by the international community as a sham. Maduro won with 68% of the vote but the polls were boycotted by the main opposition parties and had a high abstention rate.

The US has already tightened sanctions against Venezuela after the poll, while the EU said it was weighing new sanctions.

The 14 countries of the Lima Group — which includes Argentina, Brazil and Canada, which will host G-7 leaders on June 8 and 9 — are also refusing to recognise the result.

The G-7 said the Venezuelan government had "missed the opportunity for an urgently needed political rectification". They called for Maduro’s government "to restore constitutional democracy in Venezuela, schedule free and fair elections that can truly reflect the democratic will of the people, immediately release all political prisoners, restore the authority of the national assembly, and provide for full, safe and unhindered access by humanitarian actors."

