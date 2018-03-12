Jeff Bezos ready to spend his billions on space travel

New York — Jeff Bezos wants to make space travel as dynamic and entrepreneurial as the internet.

"The price of admission to space is very high," Bezos said on Saturday night in New York, accepting the Buzz Aldrin Space Exploration Award at the Explorers’ Club Annual Dinner. "I’m in the process of converting my Amazon lottery winnings into a much lower price of admission so we can go explore the solar system."

Bezos previously said he would fund rocket company Blue Origin to the tune of $1bn a year through the sale of Amazon stock. His comments at the event suggest that might be only the start of his financial commitment to the project, which is developing reusable rockets.

His net worth is $131bn, with $125bn of that in Amazon stock — and that "keeps on going up", his mom Jackie Bezos said during the cocktail hour. His fortune has grown more than any other on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in 2018.

The Amazon CEO was not the only billionaire at the glitzy event at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. West Coast industrial real estate tycoon Ed Roski and Frederik Paulsen, a Swedish pharmaceutical titan and pole explorer, perused the tarantula, cockroach and roasted iguana appetisers amid 1,200 guests, including James Lovell, the first person to journey twice to the moon, on Apollo 8 and Apollo 13.

Ocean voyage

Bezos later declined to clarify just how much of his fortune he would spend on space travel. But Paulsen, at the next table, said Bezos could spend it all, "if he leaves enough to take care of his mother".

Bezos is definitely not leaving mom behind. She said she’s going into space. She’s already been on an ocean voyage to recover F-1 rocket engines, a trip during which the crew made accommodations for her.