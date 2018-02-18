World / Americas

Trump blames FBI for Florida shooting

18 February 2018 - 11:22 Agency Staff
Nikolas Cruz appears via video monitor with Melisa McNeill, right, his public defender, at a bond court hearing after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on February 15 2018. Picture: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump has slammed the FBI for failing to heed signs that could have prevented the Florida school shooting, Trump says the agency was too preoccupied with probing his campaign team over Russian election meddling.

Allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race and collusion with the Trump campaign are being investigated by several congressional committees and by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who took charge of the federal government’s probe from the FBI last year following the sacking of its former chief James Comey.

"Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable," he wrote on Twitter.

"They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign — there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!"

Troubled teen Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with an assault rifle at his former high school in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday.

It was the 18th school shooting of the year and sparked renewed calls for gun control.

US authorities have come under mounting scrutiny for failing to act on a series of warning signs.

The FBI admitted Friday it received a chilling warning in January from a tipster who said Cruz could be planning a mass shooting, but that agents failed to follow up.

Cruz was also known to local police after his mother repeatedly reported him for violent outbursts, while records obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel show authorities investigated him in 2016 after he cut his arms on messaging app Snapchat and threatened to buy a gun.

AFP

Teen gunman kills 17 people in rampage at US high school

Wednesday’s shooting — the 18th so far this year — is the second deadliest US school shooting on record
World
3 days ago

Trump dodges issue of gun control as teen confesses to mass murder at Florida school

The FBI has admitted it received a tip-off about 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz but failed to act
World
2 days ago

