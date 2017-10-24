Between 18 and 21 of the 52 South Africans murdered per day are killed with guns. This is according to nonprofit Gun Free SA (GFSA).

The police service released its annual crime statistics on Tuesday‚ documenting the period from April 2016 to March 2017.

The murder rate rose 1.8%‚ with 19‚016 people killed. Attempted murder rose 0.4% to about 50 per day (18‚205) while robberies with aggravating circumstances increased by 6.4%. These are crimes commonly committed with guns.

Gun Free SA said according to research by the Medical Research Council‚ the murder rate dropped between 2000 and 2010 due to stronger gun laws‚ before the trend started to reverse in 2012.

They believe it was due a "breakdown" of the firearms control management system since 2012‚ which has led to fraud and corruption in the licensing of guns.

"This is best demonstrated by the sentencing to 18 years [in prison] of Christiaan Prinsloo‚ a senior police officer‚ for selling 2‚400 confiscated and surrendered guns ‘destroyed’ by police to Western Cape gangsters. Thus far‚ 1‚066 murders in that province have been forensically linked to those guns."

Security industry expert Martin Hood also referred to Prinsloo as an example of the "massive leakage" of firearms from the police.

"What we are seeing is that there is a direct relationship between criminal use of firearms and the theft of firearms."

Hood said he believed the rise in crime is a result of the "decreasing ability" of the police.

"The police are retreating from the suburbs and they are allowing the private security industry to fill the role that they previously [did], and constitutionally should do."

GFSA director Adele Kirsten believes the police should separate crime in their statistics in accordance with the weapons in committing the crime. She said the last time the police gave a breakdown of whether guns‚ sharp force instruments such as bottles and knives‚ or blunt force instruments such as bricks and knobkerries were used‚ was in 2000.

"The weapon type is really critical‚ because it tells us where you need to intervene."

Kirsten said other sources, such as data from mortuaries and Statistics SA, triangulate and check the accuracy of the police’s crime statistics.

GFSA praised the police for recovering an additional 1‚362 illegal firearms and rounds of ammunition in 2016-17.

"GFSA is concerned that this 9% improvement is due to the greater availability of guns‚ instead of improvements in policing."