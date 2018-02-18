How Nafta plans to tackle rules of origin for car makers

In a bid to revive US factories, the White House has proposed raising the regional automotive rules of origin for passenger cars to 85% from 62.5% and adding a US-specific requirement of 50%. The US says the changes are to reduce a trade deficit with Mexico, which it says results from companies moving factories south of the border to take advantage of cheaper labour.

Vehicle makers warn the proposals would up-end supply chains. Canada at the last negotiating round in Montreal put forward some fresh ideas on how to calculate the value of regional content in vehicles, including giving more credit for driverless and electric cars, plus research and development work. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer called the Canadian proposal on cars "vague" and argued it would reduce the share of a vehicle made within the region.

Mexico’s automobile association, AMIA, opposes a higher content rule for cars, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo has signalled a recognition that the rules probably need to be strengthened to reach a deal.

The US, Mexico and Canada began renegotiating the Nafta agreement in August at the initiative of President Donald Trump, who has promised to negotiate a better deal for the US or withdraw. Talks, organised into rounds, have rotated between Washington, Mexico City, Ottawa and Montreal over the past six months.

Bloomberg