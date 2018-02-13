Rex Tillerson visits the Middle East to ease new tensions

Amman/Kuwait — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that the battle against the Islamic State (IS) was not over, urging other members of a coalition aimed at destroying the group to make sure militants did not emerge as a threat elsewhere in the world.

Speaking at a gathering in Kuwait of the 74-nation alliance fighting the jihadist group, Tillerson pledged an additional $200m for stabilising liberated parts of Syria and called on other countries to help out there and in Iraq. IS fighters are trying to find a haven far from Middle East battlefields, including in Afghanistan and the Philippines, he said.

"Without continued attention and support from coalition members we risk the return of extremist groups like ISIS in liberated areas in Iraq and Syria, and their spread in new locations," Tillerson said.

The secretary is on a five-nation trip through the Middle East. He will look to ease new tensions around the Syria conflict and assuage allies angered by the Trump administration’s decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel.