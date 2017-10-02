At least 20 dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas concert shooting
One gunman has been killed by police and they are searching for a woman who was with him before the shooting
Las Vegas — A gunman opened fire at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 100 others before he was killed by police.
Police described the suspect as being a local Las Vegas man who acted alone, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a briefing.
But authorities were seeking an Asian female who police described as a companion of the suspect, he said.
They said rumours of other shootings in the area were false. Off-duty police were believe to be among the victims.
Witnesses on social media said the shooting broke out on the last night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival, a sold-out event attended by thousands and featuring top acts such as Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean.
US media, including Fox News, reported that Aldean was performing at about 10.45pm local time on Sunday when the rampage began, but he was bundled safely off stage at the event outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in the Nevada gambling mecca. CNN reported all the artists were safe.
Police have disclosed no information that would suggest a motive for the shooting or revealed the identify of the suspect.
Even so, the rampage was reminiscent of a mass shooting at a Paris rock concert in November 2015 that killed 89 people, part of a co-ordinated attack by Islamist militants that left 130 dead.
Reuters
