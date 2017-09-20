US Fed to shrink assets next month

Washington — The US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday and announced the gradual end to a crisis-era stimulus programme in a sign the economy is on sound footing.

The Fed statement following its two-day policy meeting noted that the devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria are "inflicting severe hardship" on communities.

However, the central bank said the economic impact of the storm is likely to be felt only in the near term.

It cited past experience which has shown that "the storms are unlikely to materially alter the course of the national economy over the medium term".

Higher prices for petrol and some other items "in the aftermath of the hurricanes will likely boost inflation temporarily".

However, 12-month inflation is still expected to remain below the Fed’s 2% goal in the near term, stabilising at the target rate only in the medium term.

The Fed gave few hints on the likelihood of a third rate increase this year, as the statement was little changed from the prior versions.

The committee did say that despite the hurricane impact, the Fed "continues to expect that, with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace, and the labour market will strengthen somewhat further". But that language too was nearly identical to the prior statements.