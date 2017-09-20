South African futures track softer JSE, while US equity markets retreat

Futures closed lower on Wednesday, in line with a softer JSE and subdued global markets.

US equities retreated from record highs as the market awaited the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision at 8pm South African time. Although the market is not expecting an interest-rate increase from the Fed, the speech will be closely watched for signals of future monetary policy.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said there was now an element of doubt around the path of US inflation, not to mention Fed chairperson Janet Yellen’s position when her current term ends early next year. It was possible the Fed may be vague on the subject of interest rates beyond the end of the year and may, instead, focus on the job of balance-sheet reduction, he said.

Locally the Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce a second interest-rate cut for the year on Thursday, a prospect bolstered by slightly better-than-expected inflation data for July released on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago it was almost a dead certainty that the Bank would cut the repo rate, but recent developments, such as rising oil prices, could possibly persuade the monetary policy committee to keep rates on hold, said TreasuryOne analysts.

The all share closed 0.26% lower at 55‚867.50 points‚ slipping below 56‚000 for the first time this week‚ with the blue-chip top 40 dropping 0.35%. Resources shed 0.79%‚ property 0.28%, and industrials 0.27%. Banks added 1.14%‚ the gold index 0.80%‚ general retailers 0.59%‚ financials 0.16%, and food and drug retailers 0.13%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow had gained 0.04%. The FTSE 100 had lost 0.15%, while the CAC 40 had gained 0.03% and the DAX 30 0.04%.

At the same time, gold was flat at $1,312.10 an ounce and platinum was down 0.74% at $944.95. Brent crude had gained 1.39% to $56.13 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gave up 0.27% to 49,535 points. The number of contracts traded was 103,925 from Tuesday’s 167,920, ahead of the futures close-out on Thursday.