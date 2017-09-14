Mnuchin under inquiry for requesting a military jet for his honeymoon

Washington — US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin sought to use a US Air Force jet for his honeymoon to Europe last month for national security reasons — a request that was later withdrawn.

Mnuchin and his wife, actress Louise Linton, eventually decided not to travel on a government plane, the treasury department said in a statement after an ABC News report on the matter. His request is now part of an inquiry by the department’s office of inspector general, ABC news reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed officials.

The cost is about $25,000 an hour, ABC reported, citing an Air Force spokesperson.

Mnuchin’s request for personal travel at taxpayer expense was made out of concern for him having a secure method of communications, given issues ranging from Iran to Venezuela to North Korea, a treasury spokesperson said. After it became apparent that other methods of protected communication were available, Mnuchin decided not to use military aircraft, she said.

Treasury secretaries in the past two decades have typically traveled on commercial airlines for domestic travel and have occasionally taken government aircraft on overseas trips to help facilitate their schedules or to account for security precautions.

The inquiry was initiated after Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood producer, and Linton traveled to Louisville, Kentucky on August 21, where he discussed tax policy at a public event then toured Fort Knox.

The treasury inspector-general said it is reviewing the trip "to determine whether all applicable travel, ethics and appropriate laws and policies were observed" in response to public inquiries.

Rich Delmar, counsel to the inspector-general, said by phone on Wednesday that the review is now looking at "all requests for and use of government aircraft" by Mnuchin.

The treasury said that Linton will reimburse the government for transportation costs when she travels with Mnuchin on official business. Inquiries into her travel with Mnuchin were triggered after she drew attention to her trip to Kentucky in an Instagram post. She responded condescendingly to a critic, where she had posted a photo of herself exiting a US government plane, holding a handbag that sells for more than $10,000.

On social media, Linton, responding to an Oregon woman who criticised her "little getaway" to Kentucky, wrote "I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes towards our day trip than you did" and that she’s "pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours", adding "you’re adorably out of touch".

Linton later apologised and, while posing for the cover of Washingtonian magazine wearing a ball gown, acknowledged her Instagram post as "indefensible."

Bloomberg