Death and devastation feared as Hurricane Irma makes landfall

Irma follows less than two weeks after Hurricane Harvey smashed ashore in Texas, knocking offline almost a quarter of US oil refining capacity and causing widespread damage, power outages and flooding.

While the latest models show the latest storm veering away from gas and oil platforms off the coast of Texas and Louisiana, sparing Houston more devastation, it threatens to wreak havoc upon the Caribbean islands and Florida.

Irma "is the kind of storm where you get thousands of lives lost", said Chuck Watson, a Savannah, Georgia-based disaster modeller with Enki Research.

"This is not going to be the big slow-motion flood like Harvey — this is a real, honest-to-God hurricane."

Irma’s top winds were 300km/h late on Tuesday, making the system a Category 5, the highest measure on the five-step Saffir Simpson scale. It’s on track to strike or graze Caribbean islands from Antigua to Puerto Rico through Wednesday, and Cuba by Saturday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Were Irma to hit Miami with the same force as a Category 4 storm that struck in 1926, insured losses would reach between $125bn and $130bn, Jay Gelb, an analyst at Barclays wrote in a note. Uninsured losses would be on top of that.

Losses from Katrina, both insured and uninsured, reached $160bn in 2017 dollars after it slammed into New Orleans in 2005, according to the US National Centers for Environmental Information.

Losses across the Caribbean could easily reach $8bn-$10bn, Watson said.