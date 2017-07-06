Trump, world leaders in for tense summit

Berlin — US President Donald Trump meets other world leaders at Germany’s Group of 20 (G-20) summit from Friday, with conflicts looming over climate, trade and global security both inside and outside the heavily fortified venue in Hamburg.

Fears over nuclear-armed North Korea rose sharply after it successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), casting another shadow over the gathering that will bring the leaders of China, Japan and South Korea to the northern German city.

About 20,000 police will guard the leaders of the G-20 big industrialised and emerging economies as well as the UN, IMF, World Bank and other bodies, against anticapitalist protesters who are greeting them with the combative slogan "G20 — Welcome to Hell".

But trouble is equally expected at the conference table at a time when the West and Europe are deeply divided, the post-Cold War order is fraying and China and Russia are asserting themselves on the global stage.

All eyes will be on Trump, who stunned the world by pulling out of the 2015 Paris climate pact, questioned long-standing North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) allegiances and dismissed free-trade principles in favour of an "America First" stance.