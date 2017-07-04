Divided America Stands — Then, and Now

The second salient component is what Mr. Guelzo calls a party’s "political center." For Democrats, it is "local"; for Republicans, "national." At first glance, this seems like a discontinuity: In recent decades the GOP has been the party of states’ rights, while the Democrats have sought to centralize power in Washington.

But Mr. Guelzo isn’t talking about policy. His argument is that Republicans think of themselves as Americans first, whereas today Democratic localism takes the form of subnational identity politics. "A sense of belonging to an American nation is much more attenuated," he says. "Do you identify yourself as being a woman, transgender, black, Latino—you go down the list—or do you identify yourself as an American? That has actually now become an issue. This would have been unthinkable two generations ago."

It is in this regard that Mr. Guelzo thinks the divisions of the current era are the second-worst in American history: "The Civil War is really the only other time I can find where people are willing to sacrifice—completely sacrifice—national identity for local."

As an example of the decline in national solidarity, Mr. Guelzo cites Nancy Pelosi’s and Harry Reid’s public assertions—as leaders of congressional majorities during the later Bush administration—that the Iraq war was a failure. No political leader would have said such a thing during World War II. Even in World War I, which was much more contentious, "the United States wasn’t the issue. The question was: Are we looking at a casus belli being provided by Germany?" he says. "For Pelosi and Reid, who said that while the war was in progress—to announce while things are still going on, while they’re still shooting—that is simply unimaginable, and yet there they were. And they were doing it not because they really had a lot of military expertise. They were doing it to score political points."

Wasn’t there a precedent in the Vietnam era? No, Mr. Guelzo says, at least not in Congress: "You didn’t see Mike Mansfield "—the Senate majority leader and a critic of the war—"do that kind of thing during Vietnam."

But the Civil War era was far worse. In the 1850s, "you had brawls on the floor of the House of Representatives. One of the most precious ones was when William Barksdale from Mississippi got into a flying fistfight with a Northern representative, and one of them reached out to grab him by the hair and pulled off his wig." That was in 1858.

The story reminds me of this year’s riot at Middlebury College, and that’s what Mr. Guelzo has in mind. Colleges, he says, "have become the stages on which violence has been acted out." He describes today’s social-justice warriors as "ideological lynch mobs" and pointedly compares them to the real thing. "The people who always wanted to silence others, always wanted to have the lynchings, were the pro-slavery people," he says. "It surprises my students, as it should, that Southern postmasters were given free rein to censor the mails coming into Southern post offices. They could take material that might be suspected of being abolitionist in nature; they were allowed to destroy it—because you didn’t want a slave who might turn out to be literate to read any of that, now did you?"