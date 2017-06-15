Donald Trump faces investigation for possible obstruction of justice

Washington — The special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election is looking at whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed officials.

In a pivotal shift in the investigation that has riveted Americans like no other in decades, senior intelligence officials have agreed to be interviewed by investigators working for the special counsel, Robert Mueller, the Post said.

It quoted five people briefed on the requests and said those who had agreed to be interviewed were Daniel Coats, the director of national intelligence, Adm Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, and his recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett.

The interviews could come as early as this week, the Washington Post said.

The newspaper’s story was met with a furious reaction from Trump’s personal lawyer and the Republican national committee.