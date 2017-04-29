World / Americas

Father-in-law of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ given 10 years in prison

29 April 2017 - 11:45 Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

A Mexican judge has sentenced the father-in-law of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to more than a decade in prison, Mexican officials said Friday.

Ines Coronel Barreras, 49, was accused of smuggling marijuana to the United States and was arrested in the town of Agua Prieta, which borders the US state of Arizona.

The judge condemned Coronel — the father of Guzman’s third wife, former beauty queen Emma Coronel — to 10 years, five months and nine days in prison, in addition to a fine equivalent to $847 dollars.

The US Treasury Department had designated Coronel as a "key operative" of the Sinaloa drug cartel prior to his 2013 arrest.

He was detained alongside four other men, with police also seizing two vehicles, four rifles, one gun and 255 kilograms of marijuana.

Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin Guzman Loera aka ‘el Chapo Guzman’, is escorted by marines as he is presented to the press in Mexico City in February last year. He has escaped from a maximum-security prison for the second time in 14 years. Picture: AFP
Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin Guzman Loera aka ‘el Chapo Guzman’, is escorted by marines as he is presented to the press in Mexico City in February last year. He has escaped from a maximum-security prison for the second time in 14 years. Picture: AFP

Guzman — the powerful Sinaloa cartel’s notorious leader accused of running one of the world’s biggest drug empires — is currently detained in Manhattan where he is awaiting trial.

The man who for years was the world’s most wanted drug trafficker has pleaded not guilty to a raft of firearms, drug trafficking and conspiracy charges.

He escaped from a Mexican prison in 2001, was re-arrested in 2014, then escaped a maximum security prison through a tunnel the following year.

He was recaptured in January 2016 and extradited to the United States a year later.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
North Korea fires missile, defying US push for ...
World / Asia
2.
Trump’s first 100 days: a chaotic discovery of ...
World / Americas
3.
Father-in-law of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ given 10 ...
World / Americas
4.
German minister refers to ‘nepotism’ regarding ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

El Chapo entered US twice while fugitive, says report
World / Americas

Penn’s article irks journalists in Mexico
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.