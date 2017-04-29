Father-in-law of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ given 10 years in prison

A Mexican judge has sentenced the father-in-law of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to more than a decade in prison, Mexican officials said Friday.

Ines Coronel Barreras, 49, was accused of smuggling marijuana to the United States and was arrested in the town of Agua Prieta, which borders the US state of Arizona.

The judge condemned Coronel — the father of Guzman’s third wife, former beauty queen Emma Coronel — to 10 years, five months and nine days in prison, in addition to a fine equivalent to $847 dollars.

The US Treasury Department had designated Coronel as a "key operative" of the Sinaloa drug cartel prior to his 2013 arrest.

He was detained alongside four other men, with police also seizing two vehicles, four rifles, one gun and 255 kilograms of marijuana.