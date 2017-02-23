Donald Trump undoes more of Barack Obama’s work

Washington — US President Donald Trump continues to roll back his predecessor Barack Obama’s decisions.

Transgender rights

Trump’s administration revokes landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathroom of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former Democratic president Barack Obama.

Iran

The US should expect a "strong slap in the face" if it underestimates Iran’s defensive capabilities, a commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards says, as Tehran concludes war games.

Immigration

Mexico reacts with anger to what one official calls "hostile" new US immigration guidelines as senior Trump administration envoys begin arriving in Mexico City for talks on the volatile issue.

The White House has pushed back the release of a new executive order to replace the directive suspending travel to the US by citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries to "sometime next week", a White House official says.

Pipeline protest

A few dozen demonstrators opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline defy a deadline to leave a protest camp they have occupied for months to demand an end to construction of the project, saying they are prepared to be arrested.

Government

Trump says he plans to make the government leaner and more accountable ahead of a meeting with key administration officials to discuss the federal budget.

Russia

Rank-and-file Republicans are more concerned about leaks to the media of conversations between Trump advisers and the Russian government than they are about the conversations themselves, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

Anti-Semitism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Trump for publicly condemning anti-Semitic acts after bomb threats to US Jewish centres and vandalism in a Jewish cemetery.

Jobs

Trump, who has vowed to stop US manufacturing from disappearing overseas, is seeking job-creation advice from at least six companies that are laying off thousands of workers as they shift production abroad.

Presidential security

It cost New York City about $24m to provide security at Trump Tower, Trump’s skyscraper home in Manhattan, from election day to inauguration day, or $308,000 a day, New York’s police commissioner says.

EPA

E-mails released by the Oklahoma attorney-general’s office show a cozy relationship between energy companies and Scott Pruitt, who was the state’s top prosecutor before being sworn in last week as the new chief US environmental regulator, a media watchdog group says.

Data

Analysts warn against Trump’s plan to use trade data to bolster his argument against trade deals.

The news follows other reports that the Trump team have directed career staffers at the White House to engineer unusually rosy growth and revenue forecasts to support ambitious budget proposals from the new administration. These moves have stoked fear about the credibility of economic data under Trump.

Reuters and AFP