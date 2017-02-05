Trump fails to get travel ban reinstated

In a brief order, the appeals court said the government’s request for an immediate administrative stay on the Washington judge’s decision had been denied. It was awaiting further submissions from Washington and Minnesota states on Sunday, and from the government on Monday.

The government’s appeal says the decision by judge James Robart in Washington poses an immediate harm to the public, thwarts enforcement of an executive order and "second-guesses the president’s national security judgment about the quantum of risk posed by the admission of certain classes of (non-citizens) and the best means of minimising that risk".

Trump denounced the "so-called" judge in a series of tweets on Saturday and told reporters: "We’ll win. For the safety of the country, we’ll win."

Iraqi family

The president’s January 27 order has drawn criticism even from US allies and created chaos for thousands of people who have, in some cases, spent years seeking asylum in the US.

Iraqi Fuad Sharef, together with his wife and three children, spent two years obtaining US visas, and had packed up to move to America last week, but were turned back to Iraq after a failed attempt to board a US-bound flight from Cairo.

On Sunday, the family checked in for a Turkish Airlines flight to New York from Istanbul.

"Yeah, we are very excited. We are very happy," Sharef told Reuters TV. "Finally, we have been cleared. We are allowed to enter the United States."