US job growth accelerates in January, but wages lag

Washington — US job growth surged more than expected in January as construction firms and retailers ramped up hiring, which is likely to give the Trump administration a head start as it seeks to boost the economy and employment.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs in January, the largest gain in four months, the US labour department said on Friday. But the unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.8% and wages rose marginally, suggesting that there was still some slack in the labour market.

Revisions to November and December showed the economy created 39,000 fewer jobs than previously reported. Still, the labour market continues to tighten, which could soon spur a faster pace of wage growth. Federal Reserve officials view the labour market as being at, or near, full employment.

"Continued strong job creation is tempered by the renewed sluggishness in wage growth, raising questions once again about the extent to which the functioning of the labour market has evolved," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz in Newport Beach, California.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising 175,000 in January and the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.7%. Prices for US government bonds rose as traders focused on the disappointing wage growth. The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies. US stock futures extended gains on the report.

President Donald Trump vowed during last year’s election campaign to deliver 4% annual GDP growth, largely from a plan to cut taxes, reduce regulations, increase infrastructure spending and renegotiate trade deals in the US’s favour.

Although details on the policy proposals remain sketchy, consumer and business confidence have surged in the wake of Trump’s election victory in November. But with the economy is near full employment, some economists are sceptical about the 4% growth pledge. Annual GDP growth has not exceeded 2.6% since the 2007-08 recession.

Disappointing wage growth

Average hourly earnings increased three US cents or 0.1% in January. December’s wage gain was revised down to 0.2% from the previously reported 0.4% increase.

January’s marginal rise in average hourly earnings is a surprise given that the minimum wage took effect in at least 19 states in January. The small gain lowered the year-on-year increase in earnings to 2.5% from 2.8% in December.

Sluggish wage growth, if it persists, would suggest only a gradual pace of rate increases by the Fed. The US central bank, which hiked rates in December, has forecast three rate increases this year.

On Wednesday, the Fed kept its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in a range of 0.50% to 0.75%. It said it expected labour market conditions would strengthen "somewhat further."

With its January employment report, the government published its annual "benchmark" revisions and updated the formulas it uses to smooth the data for regular seasonal fluctuations. It also incorporated new population estimates.

The government said the level of employment in March 2016 was 60,000 lower than it had reported. As the labour market nears full employment, the pool of workers is shrinking, which is slowing job growth.

The shift in population controls mean figures on the labour force or number of employed or unemployed in January are not directly comparable with December.

The labour force participation rate, or the share of working-age Americans who are employed or at least looking for a job, was at 62.9% in January, the highest level since September. The employment-to-population ratio was at 59.9% in January, the highest level since March 2016.

A broad measure of unemployment that includes people who want to work but have given up searching and those working part-time because they cannot find full-time employment rose two-tenths of a percentage point to 9.4% in January.

Nearly all sectors of the economy added jobs in January.

Manufacturing payrolls increased by 5,000 jobs, rising for a second straight month as the oil-related drag on the sector eases.

"Plenty to build on here for Donald Trump who has tended to put a premium on manufacturing jobs," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 forex strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.

Construction employment jumped 36,000, the largest increase since March 2016, which was likely to have been boosted by warm weather, after December’s paltry 2,000 gain.

Retail payrolls surprisingly surged 45,900, the biggest rise since February. Retailers, including Macy’s, Sears, American Apparel and Abercrombie & Fitch announced job cuts in January amid store closures. Department store sales are being undercut by online retailers, led by Amazon.com.

Temporary-help jobs, a harbinger of future hiring, increased 14,800 after shedding 12,800 positions in December. Employment in the financial sector increased by 32,000 jobs in January, an acceleration from December’s 23,000 gain.

Healthcare and social assistance payrolls increased 32,100.

Government employment fell for a fourth straight month in January. Further declines were likely after the Trump administration enforced a hiring freeze on civilian federal government workers on January 22.

Reuters