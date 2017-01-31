Merkel fires back at US over currency exploitation claim

Merkel, responding to the report, said the euro exchange rate was the province of the European Central Bank, whose independence has long been upheld by the German government.

"We won’t exercise any influence over the European Central Bank, so I can’t and I don’t want to change the situation as it is now," Merkel said in Stockholm on Tuesday after meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. "Beyond that, we strive to trade on the global market with competitive products in fair trade with all others."

G-20 Summit

The comments by the Trump official aimed at Europe’s biggest economy are an implicit challenge to Merkel, who is presiding over the Group of 20 countries this year on a platform of free trade and plans to host Trump at a summit in July. The euro rose 0.8% to $1.0776 at 3.30pm in Berlin.

"A big obstacle to viewing TTIP as a bilateral deal is Germany, which continues to exploit other countries in the EU as well as the US with an ‘implicit Deutsche Mark’ (DM) that is grossly undervalued," the FT quoted Navarro as saying. "The German structural imbalance in trade with the rest of the EU and the US underscores the economic heterogeneity within the EU — ergo, this is a multilateral deal in bilateral dress."

Navarro’s comments echo Trump’s view, expressed in an interview with European newspapers days before his inauguration, that the EU is "basically a vehicle for Germany". Trump went on to predict the EU’s possible disintegration as other member states would follow the UK’s exit, a process the president has embraced.

German Rebuff

Germany has defended its current account surplus, which climbed to 8.7% of economic output last year, against critics who have assailed it as an excessive imbalance that has strangled economic recovery in the 19-member single currency.

The German Economy Ministry echoed the chancellor’s remarks that the government has little leverage over global forces affecting the euro’s exchange rate.

"Interest-rate expectations and the resulting impact on the exchange rate is something the German government can’t influence," ministry spokeswoman Tanja Alemany said in Berlin. "Of course it’s obvious that a low exchange rate against the US dollar makes our products cheaper abroad, which tends to boost exports."

ECB Friction

German policy makers have instead directed criticism at the ECB for its record-low rates, which are eroding Germans’ interest on savings in an election year.

"Please don’t criticise the German surplus," Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview with Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 19.

In her comments, Merkel said monetary-policy independence was a mainstay of Germany policy stretching back before the euro replaced the DM in 2002.

"As far as the euro and its valuation goes, Germany is a country that has always called for the European Central Bank to do its work independently, just as the Bundesbank did when there was no euro," Merkel said in Sweden.

Bloomberg