Trump’s UN nominee echoes his criticism but condemns Russia

He warned that "things will be different" after he takes office, without offering details.

Haley told the hearing that Washington should always back Israel. "If we always stand with them, more countries will want to be our allies," she said.

Promising to work with Congress to push for reforms at the world body, Haley said: "The American people see the UN’s mistreatment of Israel, its failure to prevent the North Korean nuclear threat, its waste and corruption, and they are fed up."

But she praised some UN work, including food programmes, efforts to alleviate HIV/AIDS, weapons monitoring and some peacekeeping missions, a departure from Trump’s criticisms of the international organisation.

Haley also broke from Trump’s praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin. She said she considered Russian actions in Syria such as bombing hospitals "war crimes", condemned its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region and said she would oppose easing sanctions until Moscow changes.

"I think that Russia has to have positive actions before we lift any sanctions on Russia," she said.

She promised to bring a message to Russia’s UN ambassador that the US will not accept its attempts to interfere in the 2016 US election, in which Trump won the White House.

Standing Up to Trump?

Some of Trump’s other national security nominees, including former Exxon Mobil chairman Rex Tillerson, his choice for secretary of state, and his Pentagon nominee, retired Marine Gen James Mattis, have also veered from Trump’s positions during their hearings.

Haley said she expected that Trump’s Cabinet would discuss such issues with him, to influence his decisions.

A number of senators, including some Republicans, have said they hope some of Trump’s appointees will rein in his more controversial positions on Russia and other issues.

"I would far rather have a strong-willed, capable elected leader with experience at the state level who says those things than someone who has been a diplomat for 30 years and says: ‘Oh, I’ll do whatever Donald Trump says’," Democratic senator Chris Coons said after meeting with Haley on Tuesday.

Haley acknowledged her lack of diplomatic experience but said her role as governor would stand her in good stead.

"I would suggest there is nothing more important to a governor’s success than her ability to unite those with different backgrounds, viewpoints and objectives behind a common purpose," she said.

Senator Ben Cardin, the committee’s top Democrat, warned against calls to cut funding of the UN since the Israel vote. "We will need a strong, principled voice at the UN who is committed to reforming and strengthening it, not irreparably damaging it," Cardin said.

The US provides 22% of the UN budget.

The committee’s chairman, Republican senator Bob Corker, criticised what he saw as UN failures to effectively handle a wide range of matters, including the crisis in Syria and the influence of a rising Russia and China.

"Being UN ambassador is really causing something that is dysfunctional to function," Corker said.

Both Democrats and Republicans praised Haley, the daughter of immigrants from India, after she led a push last year to remove a Confederate flag from the grounds of the state capitol after a white supremacist killed nine black churchgoers in Charleston.

There have been few serious doubts raised about Haley’s selection. She already has fans at UN headquarters.

"She’s a very respected politician and a highly regarded and results-driven professional," France’s ambassador, Francois Delattre, said on Tuesday. Delattre met Haley in his previous role as French ambassador to the US.

