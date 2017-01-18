New Nafta a priority for Trump, says commerce nominee Wilbur Ross

Washington — Renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) will be a priority for Donald Trump’s administration, his nominee for commerce secretary said, signalling new talks with Canada and Mexico will begin swiftly after Friday’s inauguration.

Wilbur Ross, speaking Wednesday during a confirmation hearing in Washington, said the trade pact was "logically the first thing for us to deal with" after taking power. His comments come after a Canadian newspaper reported the US administration plans to serve notice of renegotiation within days of taking office.

"We have to solidify the relationships in the best way we can in our territory before we go off to other jurisdictions," Ross said on Wednesday when asked about Nafta. The pact would probably be a "very early topic in this administration."