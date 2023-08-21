World / Africa

Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet

Last week Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said a military offensive against al-Shabaab aims to eliminate it in the next five months

21 August 2023 - 13:22 Abdi Sheikh
The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's US head office in Culver City, California. File photo: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
Mogadishu — Somalia has banned TikTok, messaging app Telegram and online-betting website 1XBet to limit the spread of indecent content and propaganda, its communications minister said.

“The minister of communications orders internet companies to stop the aforementioned applications, which terrorists and immoral groups use to spread constant horrific images and misinformation to the public,” the minister, Jama Hassan Khalif, said in a statement late on Sunday.

Members of insurgent group al-Shabaab often post about their activities on TikTok and Telegram.

The decision comes days after Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said a military offensive against al-Shabaab aims to eliminate the al-Qaeda-linked group in the next five months.

TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The order gave internet service providers until August 24 to comply.

1XBet is popular in Somalia for betting, especially on soccer matches. TikTok has been threatened with bans in the US over its alleged ties to the Chinese government. The state of Montana became the first to ban the app in May.

Reuters

MovieTok is the mob response to film criticism

Influencers are flown around the world to red-carpet premieres to praise films in 30-second bites
Life
3 days ago

Alibaba’s quarterly revenue hits two-year high

Chinese e-commerce giant to continue to pursue bargain hunters amid uncertain recovery
Companies
1 week ago

Snapchat under scrutiny from UK watchdog over underage users

US instant messaging app may not be doing enough to remove young children
Companies
1 week ago
