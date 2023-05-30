Fighting subsides in Khartoum

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
The government will blame everyone else, but it is not being thwarted by the nation
The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Frankfurt-based bank says it hired nearly 50 industry coverage dealmakers and product experts this year
Even though this was the 22nd consecutive month of growth in private credit, the increase was the slowest since July 2022
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
Some facts about the conflict that fans instability and must be settled to meet conditions to join the EU
Financially strong India grabbing the lion’s share of 38.5% makes no sense, says a former ICC chair
Splash out on a trip to see the greatest wildlife spectacle on the planet, while staying at these new lodges raising the bar for wilderness luxury in East Africa
Dubai — Clashes subsided in Sudan’s capital on Tuesday though fighting could be heard in some areas, residents said, after military factions battling for more than six weeks agreed to extend a ceasefire aimed at allowing aid to reach civilians.
The army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to extend a weeklong ceasefire deal by five days just before it was due to expire late on Monday.
The truce was brokered and is being monitored remotely by Saudi Arabia and the US, which say it has been violated by both sides but has still allowed for the delivery of aid to an estimated 2-million people.
“We hope this truce succeeds even if only to stop the war a little and that we can return to our normal lives. We have hope in the truce and we don't have other options,” said Hind Saber, a resident of Khartoum.
Hours before the ceasefire extension was signed, residents reported intensive fighting in all three of the adjoining cities that make up Sudan’s greater capital around the confluence of the Nile — Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri.
The war has caused nearly 1.4-million people to flee their homes, including more than 350,000 that have crossed into neighbouring countries.
Areas of the capital have been hit by widespread looting and frequent cuts to power and water supplies. Most hospitals have been put out of service.
The conflict erupted on April 15 over internationally backed plans for a transition to elections under a civilian government.
The army and the RSF had held the top positions on Sudan’s ruling council since former leader Omar al-Bashir was toppled during a popular uprising in 2019.
They staged a coup in 2021 as they were due to hand leadership of the council to civilians, before falling out over the chain of command and restructuring of the RSF under the planned transition.
UN children’s agency Unicef said more than 13.6-million children in Sudan, a country of 49-million people, were in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian support.
The UN World Food Programme (WFP), which expects up to 2.5-million people in Sudan to slip into hunger in coming months, said that 17,000 tonnes of food had been looted since the conflict began.
The WFP said on Monday that it had begun to distribute food in parts of the capital for the first time since the outbreak of fighting
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fighting subsides in Khartoum
Military factions agree to extend ceasefire aimed at allowing aid to reach civilians
Dubai — Clashes subsided in Sudan’s capital on Tuesday though fighting could be heard in some areas, residents said, after military factions battling for more than six weeks agreed to extend a ceasefire aimed at allowing aid to reach civilians.
The army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to extend a weeklong ceasefire deal by five days just before it was due to expire late on Monday.
The truce was brokered and is being monitored remotely by Saudi Arabia and the US, which say it has been violated by both sides but has still allowed for the delivery of aid to an estimated 2-million people.
“We hope this truce succeeds even if only to stop the war a little and that we can return to our normal lives. We have hope in the truce and we don't have other options,” said Hind Saber, a resident of Khartoum.
Hours before the ceasefire extension was signed, residents reported intensive fighting in all three of the adjoining cities that make up Sudan’s greater capital around the confluence of the Nile — Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri.
The war has caused nearly 1.4-million people to flee their homes, including more than 350,000 that have crossed into neighbouring countries.
Areas of the capital have been hit by widespread looting and frequent cuts to power and water supplies. Most hospitals have been put out of service.
The conflict erupted on April 15 over internationally backed plans for a transition to elections under a civilian government.
The army and the RSF had held the top positions on Sudan’s ruling council since former leader Omar al-Bashir was toppled during a popular uprising in 2019.
They staged a coup in 2021 as they were due to hand leadership of the council to civilians, before falling out over the chain of command and restructuring of the RSF under the planned transition.
UN children’s agency Unicef said more than 13.6-million children in Sudan, a country of 49-million people, were in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian support.
The UN World Food Programme (WFP), which expects up to 2.5-million people in Sudan to slip into hunger in coming months, said that 17,000 tonnes of food had been looted since the conflict began.
The WFP said on Monday that it had begun to distribute food in parts of the capital for the first time since the outbreak of fighting
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Heavy clashes in Sudan’s capital
Truce reduces fighting in Sudan, but little relief for humanitarian crisis
Violence engulfs Darfur: Mass exodus sparks humanitarian crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.