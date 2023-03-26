At least 29 migrants die when boats sink off Tunisia

A slump in Deutsche Bank shares in Europe raised fresh jitters about the fragility of banks
SA learnt lessons the hard way two decades ago when many small banks collapsed
New report covers road and rail transport, as well as aviation and shipping in SA
Leader John Steenhuisen is set to battle it out for the top federal position with Mpho Phalatse and Lungile Phenyane
Unit is facing severe challenges as vehicle repossessions rise
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Defence minister Yoav Gallant’s dismissal fuels mass protests
Shades of Herschelle Gibbs and the 438 ODI against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006
The latest addition to the eclectic and eccentric Kloof Street neighbourhood is an oh-so stylish Italian-ish restaurant and bar
Tunis — At least 29 migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa died when their two boats sank off the coast of Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, the Tunisian coast guard said on Sunday.
Separately, in the past four days, five migrant boats have sunk off the coast of the southern city of Sfax, leaving 67 missing and nine dead, after a significant increase in boats heading towards Italy.
Tunisia has taken over from Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.
Houssem Jebabli, a senior official in the national guard told Reuters that the Tunisian coast guard had also rescued 11 people off the coast of Mahdia, further north.
The coast guard said it had stopped about 80 boats heading for Italy in the past four days and detained more than 3,000 migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries.
The latest loss of life comes in the midst of a campaign of arrests by the Tunisian authorities of undocumented sub-Saharan Africans.
According to UN data, at least 12,000 migrants who reached Italy this year set sail from Tunisia, compared with 1,300 in the same period of 2022.
According to statistics from the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights, Tunisia’s coast guard prevented more than 14,000 migrants setting off in boats during the first three months of this year, compared with 2,900 during the same period last year.
The Italian coast guard said on Thursday it had rescued about 750 migrants in two operations off the southern Italian coast.
Europe risks seeing a huge wave of migrants arriving on its shores from North Africa if financial stability in Tunisia is not safeguarded, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday. Meloni called on the IMF and some countries to help Tunisia quickly to avoid its collapse.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
At least 29 migrants die when boats sink off Tunisia
Tunisia has taken over from Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East
Tunis — At least 29 migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa died when their two boats sank off the coast of Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, the Tunisian coast guard said on Sunday.
Separately, in the past four days, five migrant boats have sunk off the coast of the southern city of Sfax, leaving 67 missing and nine dead, after a significant increase in boats heading towards Italy.
Tunisia has taken over from Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.
Houssem Jebabli, a senior official in the national guard told Reuters that the Tunisian coast guard had also rescued 11 people off the coast of Mahdia, further north.
The coast guard said it had stopped about 80 boats heading for Italy in the past four days and detained more than 3,000 migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries.
The latest loss of life comes in the midst of a campaign of arrests by the Tunisian authorities of undocumented sub-Saharan Africans.
According to UN data, at least 12,000 migrants who reached Italy this year set sail from Tunisia, compared with 1,300 in the same period of 2022.
According to statistics from the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights, Tunisia’s coast guard prevented more than 14,000 migrants setting off in boats during the first three months of this year, compared with 2,900 during the same period last year.
The Italian coast guard said on Thursday it had rescued about 750 migrants in two operations off the southern Italian coast.
Europe risks seeing a huge wave of migrants arriving on its shores from North Africa if financial stability in Tunisia is not safeguarded, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday. Meloni called on the IMF and some countries to help Tunisia quickly to avoid its collapse.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JOSHUA NOTT: A globalised labour market can alleviate migration fears
Thirty migrants missing after Mediterranean shipwreck
African migrants evicted and fired amid crackdown in Tunisia
No options: India’s coal miners forced to migrate as nation goes green
Plan to halt migrant crossings does not break international law, says UK
Young Russian families flee to Argentina to escape war
‘I couldn’t save any of them,’ says Italian who helped after migrant shipwreck
Migrant boat tragedy: police arrest three as death toll rises to 64
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.