World / Africa

At least 34 killed in Somaliland clashes

The region’s government said on Twitter armed men attacked army bases and state offices in Laascaanood early in the morning.

06 February 2023 - 20:51 Abdiqani Hassan
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

Bosaso — At least 34 people were killed in clashes between soldiers and antigovernment fighters in a disputed town in Somalia’s northern breakaway region of Somaliland on Monday, doctors and officials said.

The region’s government said on Twitter armed men attacked army bases and state offices in Laascaanood early in the morning. It accused unnamed “traditional leaders” there of recruiting the attackers and said it had thwarted the assault.

There was no immediate comment from any other side in the violence in the town — where the regional government has been battling groups that reject its authority — and no independent confirmation of who started the fighting.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence.

Its government has faced particular opposition in Laascaanood and surrounding areas, where some clan leaders are seeking to rejoin federal Somalia and have accused the Somaliland authorities of failing to tackle insecurity.

Somalia claims it has recaptured key port town from Al-Shabaab

The government and allied clan militias have forced the militants from swathes of territory since last August
World
3 weeks ago

At least 34 people were killed and another 40 wounded in the clashes, Mohamed Farah, a doctor at Laascaanood Hospital told Reuters.

At one point, shelling hit the hospital, said a second doctor who asked not to be named. “The wounded have now been removed from this hospital,” the doctor added.

The clashes in Laascaanood, the administrative centre of Sool region, came a day after a committee of local leaders, religious scholars and civil society groups said in a statement they did not recognise the Somaliland administration.

The group said it represented the interests of people in the regions of Sool, Sanaag and Cayn (SSC).

“We have decided that the Federal Republic of Somalia will administer the (SSC) regions until federalisation of Somali territory is completed,” the committee said.

Ahmed Elmi Osman Karaash, vice-president of the neighbouring semi-autonomous region of Puntland said his region supported the committee’s resolutions. Puntland has also claimed the town for itself in the past.

Reuters

READ MORE:

At least 15 die after car bombs destroy houses in Somalia

Al-Shabaab attack the latest in its campaign against ‘apostate’ soldiers and militia
World
1 month ago

Climate-driven weather disasters across a dozen African countries to worsen in 2023

Disasters, exacerbated by conflict, are driving malnutrition among infants and causing disease outbreaks as people migrate in search of water and ...
News
1 month ago

Conflict-ravaged Somalia, Ethiopia top aid group’s 2023 watch list

The International Rescue Committee lists 20 countries, 11 of them in Africa, that are at greatest risk of new or worsening crises next year
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
China calls for restraint as US searches for ...
World / Americas
2.
At least 34 killed in Somaliland clashes
World / Africa
3.
DRC blames M23 rebels for death of SA peacekeeper
World / Africa
4.
Rescuers dig for survivors after severe ...
World / Asia
5.
China says balloon over US is civilian vessel ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.