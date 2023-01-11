Rebels hand over weapons as Ethiopian peace deal gathers momentum

Investors are betting that US prices cooled in December, paving the way for a more benign stance by the Fed
A coalition of opposition parties would be a better bet than one of the ANC and its minions
Councillor urges people to report incidents as vandalism and theft of city's infrastructure cripple basic services
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Shares of state-affiliated telecom firm soar as market players were not happy with possible deal
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Moody’s says the industry is focusing increasingly on so-called secondary perils, such as convective storms and wildfires
British mail delivery company, owned by International Distributions Services, is in wage talks with Communication Workers Union
This year’s sale brings the action closer to the Mother City’s heart but costs far more than last year’s one on a stud farm
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit Maruti which wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol
Dissident forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region begun handing over heavy weapons to the national army, providing a major boost to efforts to end the nation’s civil war.
The Tigray rebels, who fought a two-year war with Ethiopian federal troops, were seen handing over tanks, artillery units and armoured vehicles at an garrison outside Agulae, about 30km northeast of the regional capital of Mekelle, regional broadcaster Tigray Television reported.
The disarmament was agreed under a peace accord forged in SA late last year. Thousands of people died, and war crimes and human rights atrocities were allegedly committed by fighters on both sides of the conflict.
“Following the agreement reached between the federal government and the TPLF [Tigray People’s Liberation Front] leaders in SA and Kenya, the first round of heavy weapons has been transported yesterday [on Tuesday],” Ethiopia’s army said in a statement. Selamawit Kassa, Ethiopia’s state minister at the government’s communications service, confirmed that the disarmament process.
Getachew Reda, a senior TPLF member said in a Twitter post that he hoped the move “will go a long way in expediting the full implementation” of the peace agreement.
Since the accord was signed, tens of thousands of tonnes of food and medicine have been dispatched to the war-scarred Tigray region, telecommunication and banking services have been restored and commercial flights to the region have resumed.
Troops from neighbouring Eritrea, which backed the government in the war, have left some major urban areas but remain within Tigray’s borders.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rebels hand over weapons as Ethiopian peace deal gathers momentum
Disarmament was agreed under an accord signed in SA late last year, ending a two-year conflict in the northern Tigray region
Dissident forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region begun handing over heavy weapons to the national army, providing a major boost to efforts to end the nation’s civil war.
The Tigray rebels, who fought a two-year war with Ethiopian federal troops, were seen handing over tanks, artillery units and armoured vehicles at an garrison outside Agulae, about 30km northeast of the regional capital of Mekelle, regional broadcaster Tigray Television reported.
The disarmament was agreed under a peace accord forged in SA late last year. Thousands of people died, and war crimes and human rights atrocities were allegedly committed by fighters on both sides of the conflict.
Conflict-ravaged Somalia, Ethiopia top aid group’s 2023 watch list
“Following the agreement reached between the federal government and the TPLF [Tigray People’s Liberation Front] leaders in SA and Kenya, the first round of heavy weapons has been transported yesterday [on Tuesday],” Ethiopia’s army said in a statement. Selamawit Kassa, Ethiopia’s state minister at the government’s communications service, confirmed that the disarmament process.
Getachew Reda, a senior TPLF member said in a Twitter post that he hoped the move “will go a long way in expediting the full implementation” of the peace agreement.
Since the accord was signed, tens of thousands of tonnes of food and medicine have been dispatched to the war-scarred Tigray region, telecommunication and banking services have been restored and commercial flights to the region have resumed.
Troops from neighbouring Eritrea, which backed the government in the war, have left some major urban areas but remain within Tigray’s borders.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.