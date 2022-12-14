Floods and landslides kill at least 140 in Congolese capital Kinshasa

UBS Global Wealth Management cautions that while US inflation is easing, the labour market also needs to cool
The president, who‘s as crooked as the rest, has done nothing to fix Eskom and backs BEE policies that are butchering our economy
Critic of president suggests she was deliberately prevented from voting
Leave before being pushed, says ANC Gauteng chair
The bank, which is among the biggest financiers of fossil fuels companies, has been the focus of protests
Providing internet to townships is big business, if only companies realised
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
The FOMC raises its benchmark rate by 50 bps to 4.25%-4.5% target range
Some scepticism at SA teams' entry into European tournament
Now injected with the 'R' vibranium, the Tiguan is a hot-hatch eater with family-sized comfort
Kinshasa — At least 141 people have been killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) capital Kinshasa after heavy rains unleashed floods and caused landslides, a government document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
Entire suburbs were flooded with muddy water, and houses and roads damaged by sinkholes, including the N1 highway that connects Kinshasa to the port of Matadi.
The prime minister’s office said in a statement that the N1 could be closed for three to four days.
Many of those who died were in hillside areas which were hit by landslides on Tuesday after heavy rain.
The death toll was compiled by the head of the migration office, which is part of the interior ministry.
The toll may rise. Health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani Mbanda said the ministry had counted 141 dead, but that the number needed to be cross-checked with other departments.
Images posted on Twitter by the DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya showed a major road that appeared to have subsided into a deep chasm, with crowds viewing the damage.
“On the National Road 1 there is a big hole. Only pedestrians can pass. We do not understand how the water cut the road,” said resident Gabriel Mbikolo.
Once a fishing village on the banks of the Congo River, Kinshasa has grown into one of Africa’s largest megacities, with a population of about 15-million.
WATCH: #BNNDRC ReportsAt least 141 people were killed as a result of #floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that hit several outlying districts of #Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the #Congo (#DRC) capital, from late Monday to early Tuesday, according to authorities. pic.twitter.com/rDmxnikNq2— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 14, 2022
WATCH: #BNNDRC ReportsAt least 141 people were killed as a result of #floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that hit several outlying districts of #Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the #Congo (#DRC) capital, from late Monday to early Tuesday, according to authorities. pic.twitter.com/rDmxnikNq2
Poorly regulated rapid urbanisation has made the city increasingly vulnerable to flash floods after intense rains, which have become more frequent due to climate change.
At least 39 people died in Kinshasa in 2019 when torrential rain flooded low-lying districts and some buildings and roads collapsed.
In addition to damaged infrastructure, each day of flooding costs households a combined $1.2m due to the large-scale transport disruption, according to a 2020 World Bank paper.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Floods and landslides kill at least 140 in Congolese capital Kinshasa
Kinshasa — At least 141 people have been killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) capital Kinshasa after heavy rains unleashed floods and caused landslides, a government document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
Entire suburbs were flooded with muddy water, and houses and roads damaged by sinkholes, including the N1 highway that connects Kinshasa to the port of Matadi.
The prime minister’s office said in a statement that the N1 could be closed for three to four days.
Many of those who died were in hillside areas which were hit by landslides on Tuesday after heavy rain.
The death toll was compiled by the head of the migration office, which is part of the interior ministry.
The toll may rise. Health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani Mbanda said the ministry had counted 141 dead, but that the number needed to be cross-checked with other departments.
Images posted on Twitter by the DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya showed a major road that appeared to have subsided into a deep chasm, with crowds viewing the damage.
“On the National Road 1 there is a big hole. Only pedestrians can pass. We do not understand how the water cut the road,” said resident Gabriel Mbikolo.
Once a fishing village on the banks of the Congo River, Kinshasa has grown into one of Africa’s largest megacities, with a population of about 15-million.
Poorly regulated rapid urbanisation has made the city increasingly vulnerable to flash floods after intense rains, which have become more frequent due to climate change.
At least 39 people died in Kinshasa in 2019 when torrential rain flooded low-lying districts and some buildings and roads collapsed.
In addition to damaged infrastructure, each day of flooding costs households a combined $1.2m due to the large-scale transport disruption, according to a 2020 World Bank paper.
Reuters
Cyril Ramaphosa upbeat about exports and jobs, despite energy crisis
Joburg residents at breaking point after days without power
JRA assesses flood-ravaged areas around Joburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA must lift economic and political stability to boost confidence, Sacci says
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Economic windfalls and political disasters still very much ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.