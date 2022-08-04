Business Day TV spoke to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
The results reflect growing acrimony towards President Macky Sall amid rising food and fuel costs
Dakar — Senegal’s ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition lost its parliamentary majority in a legislative election, securing 82 out of 165 seats, the electoral commission said on Thursday.
The results of the July 31 vote reflect growing acrimony towards President Macky Sall, fuelled in part by rising food and fuel costs.
Sall, who was elected in 2012 for seven years then re-elected in 2019 for another five, has been accused of planning to break the two-term limit. The poor performance by his party will make such a presidential initiative less likely to succeed. The opposition did well in local elections last March, winning control of Dakar, Ziguinchor and Thiès.
BBY lost 43 seats from the 125 it secured in the last legislative poll.
Main opposition coalition Yewwi Askane Wi (YAW) won 56 seats, while its ally Wallu Senegal won 24 seats.
On Wednesday, the YAW said it would not accept the results of legislative elections, alleging fraud after the BBY claimed victory before official results were released.
YAW representative Dethie Fall alleged at a media conference that voting irregularities took place at many polling stations in northern regions.
The national election commission had deployed 22,000 observers nationwide.
The political backdrop in the country of 17.5-million, considered among West Africa's most stable democracies, has become increasingly acrimonious, fuelled in part by Sall's refusal to rule out breaching term limits by running for a third term.
Reuters
Senegal’s ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority
The results reflect growing acrimony towards President Macky Sall amid rising food and fuel costs
Zelensky condemns SA’s neutral stance on the Russian invasion
Putin’s disinformation drive over food crisis in Africa alarms Europe
EU plans to reroute €600m in aid to Africa to ease food hardship
Germany in talks with Senegal on gas projects, says Scholz
